EXCLUSIVE! I am a Director’s actor: Gaurav Sareen on shooting for Azaad channel’s Lovepantii

MUMBAI : Azaad has launched its 4th Original, Lovepantii produced by Mahesh Pandey Productions.

Gaurav Sareen plays the lead role in the show and plays the role of Arjun.

His character, Arjun has been taught to live within parameters set by his father. Even his dreams have been tailored by his parents and he has accepted his life accordingly.

The story of Lovepantii is about how this common boy rises to the occasion when he gets an idea that he is in love. Raised in a conformist Brahmin family, he falls in love with Ranjana, a progressive minded girl from a Thakur family. Expected to follow in his father’s footsteps of becoming a practicing temple priest i.e., ‘Pandit’. Arjun has diligently followed all rules set by his family.

But he only ends up breaking the biggest rule of them all; he gets an idea that he is in love and marry a girl of his choice, that too a girl from a Thakur family. Their ‘so called’ love affair comes out in the open in a dramatic turn of events.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he spoke about his experience shooting for the show.

What made you say yes for this show?

I really liked the concept and I have never played a “Pandit”

How did you prepare for the role?

I started watching regional videos and channels. So, that I can portray this character as well as I can.

If there is one thing you would like to change about your character in the show, what would it be?

There’s nothing as it’s a very unique and well sketched character.

What was your first reaction when you were finalised for the show?

I felt very happy and blessed to have such a wonderful producer like Mahesh Pandey and I was excited to be on Azaad Channel.

How do you’ll deal with creative differences on the set while shooting?

Nothing! I’m a director’s actor!

