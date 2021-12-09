EXCLUSIVE! "I am excited to be back as Harleen' Simran Sachdeva shares her EXCITEMENT on re-entering Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13: Congratulations! Karan Kundrra becomes the first contestant to achieve thisMUMBAI: Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni has become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama. The show has Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Mahir Pandhi in the lead.

Sarabjeet and Meher’s love story had become an inspiration to many, also garnered a loyal fan base earlier, now Seher is taking the legacy ahead. Their sizzling chemistry often leaves fans in awe and are absolutely adored for their on-screen as well as off-screen bond.

We had exclusively updated the fans that Choti Sarrdaarni family is all set to welcome back Harleen Gill aka Simran Sachdeva in the show. We got in touch with the actress to know more about it.. check out what she had to share:

Harleen has been the most lovable, strong, powerful, elegant and stylish character of Choti Sarrdaarni. I just got to know that they want the character to come back. Even all my fans wanted this character back so I am really excited for the return to my adored show. Working again as Harleen with new star cast would be exciting. I can't wait to be back on the sets of Choti Sarrdaarni.

Well, it will be interesting to see what new story will get unfolded with Harleen's re-entry into the show.

