EXCLUSIVE! 'I am excited to bring the flavours of Gujarat for the viewers' Jay Chhaniyara on entering India's Laughter Champion; preparations and more

MUMBAI: Sony Tv is all set to launch India's Laughter Champion under the banner of Banijay. Well, the major USP of the show is that the comedians are from different states and cities of the country to add a variety of flavours to comedy on stage.

'India's Laughter Champion' will see the popular comedian Jay Chhaniyara from Rajkot, Gujarat entertain viewers with his sarcastic wit! Specializing in observational comedy, in an exclusive conversation with Jay we asked him about his excitement, what would fans expect and more.

How excited are you to be back on television?

I am extremely stoked, I can't wait to entertain people with my jokes. I still remember while I was born, the doctors had revealed that I wouldn't survive more than 6 years and here I am all healthy and making every laugh as I was destined to live a longer life and be a part of the larger world.

What can the viewers expect from your stand-up?

I am excited to bring the flavours of Gujarat, I am looking forward to performing clean comedy that can be enjoyed by the family together. In such a tense environment, I want to give audiences that moment of laughter and joy throughout the show.

Will you be exploring your iconic standup 'Wadi Ene Mann Thaye'?

I wouldn't be exploring that concept here as it is a completely different show and that is something that I used to do in Gujarati and here there is no space for it.

