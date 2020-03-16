EXCLUSIVE! 'I am excited to bring the flavours of Gujarat for the viewers' Jay Chhaniyara on entering India's Laughter Champion; preparations and more

I am extremely stoked, I can't wait to entertain people with my jokes. I still remember while I was born, the doctors had revealed that I wouldn't survive more than 6 years and here I am all healthy and making every laugh as I was destined to live a longer life and be a part of the larger world. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 19:01
EXCLUSIVE! 'I am excited to bring the flavours of Gujarat for the viewers' Jay Chhaniyara on entering India's Laughter Champion;

MUMBAI: Sony Tv is all set to launch India's Laughter Champion under the banner of Banijay. Well, the major USP of the show is that the comedians are from different states and cities of the country to add a variety of flavours to comedy on stage.

Also read: Amazing! Archana Puran Singh is all geared up for India’s Laughter Champion

'India's Laughter Champion' will see the popular comedian Jay Chhaniyara from Rajkot, Gujarat entertain viewers with his sarcastic wit! Specializing in observational comedy, in an exclusive conversation with Jay we asked him about his excitement, what would fans expect and more. 

How excited are you to be back on television?

I am extremely stoked, I can't wait to entertain people with my jokes. I still remember while I was born, the doctors had revealed that I wouldn't survive more than 6 years and here I am all healthy and making every laugh as I was destined to live a longer life and be a part of the larger world. 

What can the viewers expect from your stand-up? 

I am excited to bring the flavours of Gujarat, I am looking forward to performing clean comedy that can be enjoyed by the family together. In such a tense environment, I want to give audiences that moment of laughter and joy throughout the show. 

Will you be exploring your iconic standup 'Wadi Ene Mann Thaye'? 

I wouldn't be exploring that concept here as it is a completely different show and that is something that I used to do in Gujarati and here there is no space for it. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Amazing! Archana Puran Singh is all geared up for India’s Laughter Champion

Akshay Kumar The Kapil Sharma Show Abhishek Bharti Singh Chandan Prabhakar Kapil Sharma Sudesh Lehri Kiku Sharda Archana Puran Singh Amit Kumar Sadhana Sargam Anu Malik Sonu India's Laughter Champion Rochelle Rao Shekhar Suman TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 19:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! 'I am excited to bring the flavours of Gujarat for the viewers' Jay Chhaniyara on entering India's Laughter Champion; preparations and more
MUMBAI: Sony Tv is all set to launch India's Laughter Champion under the banner of Banijay. Well, the major USP of the...
Oops! Kundali Bhagya's Shakti Arora aka Arjun is all set to take a revenge on this costar
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its amazing cast and intriguing plotline has led...
Kundali Bhagya: Woah! Prithvi reads about Karan in the newspaper, Rishabh and Karan have an encounter
MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is all set to showcase some big drama in the upcoming track of the show. Also read -...
Hilarious! Ranveer Singh once pranked with his fan’s husband and the reaction he got from him is surely unmissable
MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh is one of the most charismatic and energetic actors anyone has ever seen. Whether it be...
Exclusive! “Katrina Kaif is one of my inspirations, she inspired me to step into this industry”, Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily'
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiney Ahuja to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Recent Stories
Hilarious! Ranveer Singh once pranked with his fan’s husband and the reaction he got from him is surely unmissable
Hilarious! Ranveer Singh once pranked with his fan’s husband and the reaction he got from him is surely unmissable
Latest Video