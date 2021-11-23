EXCLUSIVE! 'I am excited for the Joote Churayi rasam in Neil and Aishwarya's wedding' Ashna Kishore shares her excitement for her BFF Aishwarya's wedding

MUMBAI: The show became a major reason to bring a fairytale love story to life, this one is not the reel love story but the real one. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma aka Virat and Pakhi have finally completed a year to confess their love for each other.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Pakhi tries to instigate Bhavani against Sai, Ashwini takes a stand

Their love story began from the sets of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and now it has been blooming with each passing day. We got in touch with Aishwarya's BFF and the gorgeous much Ashna Kishore to more about her reactions and preparation for Aishwarya and Neil's wedding, check out what she had to share:

How excited are you about Neil and Aishwarya's wedding?

I am very excited as it's my best friend's wedding, and it is round the corner. I really don't know how to express this feeling as she is my darling, my sister, to me so it is more like Mere Ghar Ki Shaadi Hai.

When you gave her the surprise Bachelorette to Aishwarya what was her reaction?

She was not keeping well as she was shooting back to back, we thought of giving her a bachelorette. When we took her to the place where we had done the decoration, she was mesmerized and shocked. That's when she told me that Ashna now I can feel that I am getting married and now I am scared. Yes, there is this cold foot. Now even I have begun to get tensed that my best friend is getting married, omg! everything is going to change. When I was putting the stash and tiara on her "Bride To Be", I was really happy and emotional at that time. These moments are surely going to be cherished. I am praying that she gets all her happiness.

Did you keep any nickname of Neil by now?

Since the beginning, I call him J that is Jiju. When I met for the first time at the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, I went there to surprise Aishwarya. I called him J and he was like what's J, it s Jiju. I knew that this relationship will surely go a long way and now that they are getting married I am really happy for them.

What kind of preparations are you doing for their wedding?

I do have a lot of things as a surprise for Aishwarya and Neil. I am just hoping that they like everything, we have planned a little surprise for them I can't wait to see their reaction to it.

When we say, that every traditional wedding has Jootey Churayi Rasam, how excited are you?

Every second day they have been calling me, and I have been telling Neil that 'main aapke joote churane wali hu' I am her only best friend and I am really excited about the rasam at the wedding. I already have goosebumps about the wedding and I can't wait to see her.

She was someone who used to tell me that she will not get married and now when she told me she is getting married this soon I first took it as a joke and then I was completely shocked that all this is happening so soon, I just wish she gets all the happiness that she deserves.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Bhavani is irked with Ashwini and Ninad’s decision regarding Sai and Virat

We can't wait for Neil and Aishwarya's wedding

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com