EXCLUSIVE! 'I am excited to work with Seher', Kulwant Kaur aka Anita Raaj on returning to Choti Sarrdaarni

Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni has become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama. The show has Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi in the lead.

Sarabjeet and Meher’s love story had become an inspiration to many, also garnered a loyal fan base earlier, now Seher is taking the legacy ahead. Their sizzling chemistry often leaves fans in awe and are absolutely adored for their on-screen as well as off-screen bond.

We had earlier updated that Kulwant Kaur aka Anita Raaj will make a grand comeback in the show. We had already seen her fierce avatar, it would be interesting to see what major twists she is going to bring. To know about the twists and her reaction, we rang the actress and she had some noteworthy answers for the fans.

What was your reaction on returning to the show?

I am feeling on top of the world, I am so looking forward to be back to the favourite character from my favourite show.

What can the fans expect from Kulwant Kaur?

Kulwant Kaur is a very unpredictable person, she is strong and firece. How will she comeback is surely a surprise for everyone, people will be very intrigued to know as what will Kulwant do now.

What is your take on working with a completely new cast except Nimrit for the same show?

The unit is the same, it was a relief to see the old faces and ofcourse Nimrit my baby was there. With the new faces I think I would barely take a day to gel around. I am someone who loves to be with the cast and begin to know them. The rapport will surely become better once we begin to work with them. I am looking forward to work with Vibhaji, Mahir, Shehzada and everyone. I am really looking forward to working with Seher this time. Worked with Meher already, I am waiting to work with my granddaughter now.

Earlier fans weren't happy with the leap, but now it seems that they have accepted, what do you have to say as a viewer?

Leap had happened for its best. The production house, the channel, I think they know better on what are the audience liking and what could be added. Even when we began with the show, having a Sardaar's love story was new and people accepted it. With leap as well, they have applauded them and shall keep loving.

