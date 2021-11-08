EXCLUSIVE! I am extremely passionate about my work and I never thought to be a producer until the day I entered into casting, says, casting Sonu Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: The entertainment industry is not only about actors and actresses but a lot more than that.

While every aspiring artist always wants to face the camera and wishes to be everyone's favourite, there are many who prefer to stay behind the camera and yet give their best.

Casting directors are one of the most important parts of any project. Be it a film, TV, web show, or an advertisement, the casting director has an integral role to play.

A lot of casting directors have made their mark in the world of entertainment. They are responsible for introducing fresh talent in showbiz.

One such casting director is Sonu Singh Rajput.

Sonu is a renowned name in the casting field and has managed to establish a name for himself within a very short span of time.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Sonu spoke at length about his casting journey and much more.

How has your journey been so far in the casting field?

My journey in the casting field was kind of a rollercoaster ride, full of ups and downs. But I enjoyed every phase of it. As I was not from this background, I started my journey as an intern. Through my hard work, self-ability, and by God's grace, within a span of 2 years, I became a casting head. I think challenges come to everyone's life and how you deal with this is what makes you strong. Whenever I remember my struggling period, somehow I get teary-eyed, but at the same time I feel proud of myself.

Was being a casting director always on your cards?

No! As we come from a family and society where people like us choose careers either in private, banking, or the public sector, I always wanted to do something different. Fortunately, I came to Mumbai to help my friend and to find a job in the banking sector as I was doing that in Delhi but didn't find much scope. So, one of my friends suggested casting. I have faith in myself that I can do this, as casting is one of the most challenging tasks of turning an imaginary character in a writer's story into a real and challenging part and to find all those possibilities in an actor.

How supportive was your family when you decided to pursue your career in casting?

I did not inform my family for the initial few months about it. I came here to help one of my friends. But things didn't work out. Later, I told my family about it. It's known to everyone that a boy has a lot of responsibilities. No one was happy about it. They decided to keep a distance from me as they did not like my decision. But after a few months, things started working in my favour. I started getting work. My interviews were published and my family members came to know that I am doing quite well in my career. I hadn't even gone to my house and stayed away from my family for 1 and a half years. It was a very emotional moment for me when I heard praises from my family.

I am extremely passionate about my work. I am a very simple person.

You are soon opening your production house. How did you decide to be a producer?

I never thought about becoming a producer until I began casting. Now, it has become my dream. I just want to make a show or web film, but it will be my own product and this happiness is something very different. I want to have my own production house very soon.

Sonu has previously cast for projects like Savdhaan India, Crime Alert, Maukaa-E-Vardaat, Laal Ishq, Perfect Pati, The Judgement Day, Love Ok Please, Khamoshi, Kaun? and Who Did It?

He also has a handful of projects lined up in the upcoming days that include some web shows and TV shows.

Here's wishing Sonu good luck for his future endeavours!

