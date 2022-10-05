EXCLUSIVE! 'I am a fan of Mexican cuisine especially tacos' Ghum's Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma loves to devour these dishes for sure

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Netizens have always been curious to know what is their favourite cuisine, restaurant and more. We got in touch with Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma to know her favourites, and more, check out what she had to share: 

Which is your favourite restaurant of all time?

My favourite restaurant is Oppa, and I love Pratap da Dhabba's fried garlic there. I like Sammy Sosa as well. 

What is that one dish that you love having at that restaurant?

I love having their pasta and pizza, especially Aglio- olio and Arrabiata. 

What is your favourite dish?

As I am from Madhya Pradesh, my favourite dish is Dal Bafle, apart from that I really love Mexican food. I am a fan of tacos. 

Any cuisine that you would recommend everyone to try?

Well, I would love everyone to try Dal bafle at least once as it is a great dish and brings a lot of earthy vibes of Madhya Pradesh to a plate. 

With the trend of fusion dishes, which one is the worst and best combination according to you?

Well, I am not into fusion cuisines so I wouldn't have any recommendations. 

Currently, in the show, Pakhi thus plans her fake pregnancy track and traps Virat in this plan. Poor Virat is shocked to hear this and Sai is going to stand strong with Virat and not going to misunderstand him. Virat and Sai have seen a lot of ups and downs in their relationship where they have suffered a lot. But now they trust each other and know they love each other only.

Bhavani has a new policy to control Sai and stop her moving feet towards her medical career. The interesting twist comes when Virat fools Bhavani and drops Sai at her college for her internship. However, after that, Bhavani gives a big task to Sai and that is to honour some woman guests at home and cook a meal for them. Bhavani doesn't want to give a free time to Sai to think about her internship.

