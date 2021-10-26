EXCLUSIVE! 'I am a fan of Shivangi and Mohsin's work', Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant has to say THIS on bagging Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, pressure on taking the legacy ahead and more

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Sirat and Kartik's Jodi is the most adored onscreen duo at present.

With the current promo post the leap, we see how Aarohi has grown up to be a strong yet proud girl and Akshara is the giving one. Well, the sisters are all set to have a love triangle with Abhimanyu aka Harshad's entry. The story is that Aarohi is head over heels for Abhimanyu but he seems to have fallen for Akshara.

The show will unfold a new story with grown-up Akshara, Kairav, and Aarohi. It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in for the show as Akshara, Mayank Arora as Kairav, Harshad Chopda to play Abhimanyu and Karishma Sawant to play Aarohi in the show post the leap.

We got in touch with the gorgeous Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant and asked her about bagging the show, her reaction and more Check out what the beauteous had to reply.

What was your reaction when you got finalised for the role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

The selection wasn't done till the end. I had to do many mock shoots to get this role. Finally, when I got the role, I had a sigh of relief. There was no feeling that I turned star overnight, it is a big responsibility to be a part of the show and every day is a challenge. It is just like I have cleared one milestone. There is a long way to go.

Shivangi and Mohsin are the main highlight of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; do you feel any pressure taking the legacy of the show ahead?

I call myself lucky for getting a chance to work with Rajan Shahi. He gives us the liberty to grow with the character. Thanks to DKP Production, I got an opportunity to be a part of this family, Talking about Shivangi and Mohsin, I love their work, I get engrossed in seeing their work. I don't want any competition, I want to grow on my own, learn from everybody even Shivangi and Mohsin. Aarohi on-screen also is competitive but Karishma is someone who likes to grow on her own.

You got to meet Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly; how was your experience with her?

I am a big fan of Rupali Ganguly, Rajan Shahi sir used to send me to the sets to learn and observe. I have learnt a lot from her. Even after seeing their scenes on the monitor, I used to start crying so yes, I even told her that I am a big fan of hers. So yes meeting her was absolutely an impeccable experience.

We are excited to meet Aarohi on screens soon

