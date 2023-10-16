Exclusive! “I am gym and cardio person but I want to start yoga.”, Vijayendra Kumeria when asked if he’s a gym person or a yoga person, read to know more

MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria is currently seen in Star Plus' show Teri Meri Doriyaann. The actor is paired opposite Himanshi Parashar in the popular drama series.

The handsome hunk is being loved for his stellar performance as Angad Singh Brar.

We all know that Vijayendra has been in the TV industry for several years now.

He has many hit TV shows to his credit like Choti Bahu, Tumhari Paakhi, Shastri Sisters, Naagin 4, Aapki Nazaon Ne Samjha, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye among others.

Apart from being a terrific actor, Vijayendra is also a popular TV producer.

In October 2019, he established a production house Kumeria Productions with wife Preeti Bhatia.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he revealed some interesting things about his morning routine.

How do you manage your morning time when you have a morning shift/call?

I’m not a morning person but if I have work then I have to wake up. If I have a holiday, I don’t wake up before 10am. Everyone in my house takes care in a way that they let me sleep because it’s a holiday. When I have to come for shoot in the morning, no matter what you do, you cannot sleep before 12 or 12.30am and then you have to wake up again in the morning so I cannot complete my sleep. You can make me work late at night how much ever you want, that’s not a problem.

Tell us the order of routine from the time you wake up till the time you the sets?

So firstly when I wake up, I put off my alarm in the first beep and I get out of my bed. I never put my alarm on snooze. Then I have a bottle of water. It’s a digital age but I still read newspaper, just go though the headlines a little and after that I read newspaper later in the day but that’s a different case. Nowadays, I have started intermittent fasting so I have breakfast after coming on the set. Earlier, I used to have my breakfast after drinking water in the morning or my day would go bad but now I have changed my routine.

Do you make tea? Do you have anything special in your breakfast? Are you following any kind of diet?

No, I don’t make tea, I just get it. As I said that I’m doing intermittent fasting, I don’t eat after 7.30pm till the next day 9.30am, I mean nothing for 13-14 hours how much ever I can avoid eating. Not too much though, I’m not that rigid and sometimes I cheat. Other than that, I have always been eating clean. I don’t a lot of fried items anyway but I don’t follow any sort of diet.

Do you go to gym?

I’m not being able to do gym well because I’m not getting enough time. Sometimes we work for 12-14 hours and come home, after that we have to spend time at home also. However, I have kept weights here and sometimes I do walking on the sets. Sometimes when I feel I’m going too lean, I work out here but I’m not being able to do much, honestly.

Are you a yoga person or a gym person?

I am gym and cardio person but I want to start yoga. If I get a good instructor, I would love to join.

This was our conversation with Vijayendra Kumeria. Show us your love for the actor, in the comment section below.

