Exclusive! “I am happy to be associated with an adult dance reality show as all this while I have been judging the ones having children, which was challenging" - Sonali Bendre

India Best Dancer Season 3 is coming back and it will be airing soon on Sony Television channel. Tellychakkar got in touch with Sonali Bendre and asked her the reason behind agreeing to judge the show. She also shares her memories with Geeta Kapur when she used to choreograph her.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 09:37
Exclusive! “I am happy to be associated with an adult dance reality show as all this while I have been judging the ones having c

MUMBAI:Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer was one of the best dance reality shows. It did extremely well for itself and topped the BARC ratings.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, Hip – hop, lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But in this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide contestants in their performance. They perform with the contestants as well and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one is about to get launched in a few months. Auditions for the same is completed. 

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season is soon going to air on Sony Television from the 8th of April, 2023 at 8 pm.

This time contestants are really good and judges will be having a tough time judging them.

Also Read: Haarsh Limbachiyaa quits India’s Best Dancer?- revealed!

Tellychakkar got in touch with Sonali Bendre and asked her about the reason behind agreeing to judge the show and what memories she has with Geeta Kapur during the time she used to choreograph her.

How is the excitement going to be for this season?

The excitement this time is double because now Geeta and Terence have become the best of friends. The way they play pranks, and the way they talk is something that cannot even be discussed. 

What is the main reason to which you said “Yes” to judge this show?

I have been doing so many talent shows, especially children's reality shows as I used to love judging it. Interacting with kids is pure happiness. I was a part of Indian Idol and India’s Got Talent when it came to judging adult reality shows. Apart from these, I didn’t judge any other similar shows. There is something very positive about judge adult reality shows as I don’t have to think twice before commenting and can be honest with them.

While judging for a children show, you have to deal with their parents also because they are the ones who will make this kids understand, so that children don't lose confidence. The quality that you have as an artist when you grow up is something else. The depth that comes out in the performance is something I love watching.

Geeta has choreographed one of your famous songs “Mere Mehoob Mere Sanam” from the movie Duplicate. What memories do you have from that song?

I was never a trained dancer. I learned dance only during my shoots. There used to be two assistants, one of the late choreographers Saroj Khan, who was Ahmed Khan's assistant and Farah Khan’s assistant, Geeta Kapur. After a point, they only used to take care of non–dancers and used to encourage us to perform better. So, I have to thank them as they were my true teachers. 

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are waiting for the new season and we saw a glimpse of it during the Indian Idol finale.

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read:India Best Dancer: When Adnan Khan entertained the judges

 

India’s Best Dancer Geeta Kapur Terrance Lewis Malaika Arora Sony TV Sony LIV Manish Paul TellyChakkar Sonali Bendre
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 09:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! “I am happy to be associated with an adult dance reality show as all this while I have been judging the ones having children, which was challenging" - Sonali Bendre
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer was one of the best dance reality shows. It did extremely well...
Exclusive! “Naagin changed the face of supernatural shows; got TRPs and acceptance of the audience” – Tanya Sharma
MUMBAI:Tanya Sharma is one of the known actresses of television and she has a massive fan following.She began her...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Testing Times! Vandana caught in immense pain
MUMBAI:‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts with its episodes based on various social themes...
Dhruv Tara: Dhamaka! Dhruv Tara get married
MUMBAI:Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Manjiri reaches Goenka house and confronts Akshara
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
WOW! Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and more; here’s how celebs revealed the name of their baby

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! “Naagin changed the face of supernatural shows; got TRPs and acceptance of the audience” – Tanya Sharma
Exclusive! “Naagin changed the face of supernatural shows; got TRPs and acceptance of the audience” – Tanya Sharma
Tanvi Shewale
Exclusive! Lag Ja Gale’s Pooja aka Tanvi Shewale talks about how she said yes to the show , “I gave an audition to be in a marathi show that was produced by Sandiip Sir, but that show did not happen”, and more!
Beautiful! Check out the first look of Mohsin Khan's new abode
Beautiful! Check out the first look of Mohsin Khan's new abode
Sara Khan
Exclusive! Sara Khan says, “I don’t understand why they are not making Bidaai 2”
Prachi Hada
Exclusive! Teri Meri Doriyaan’s Keerat aka Prachi Hada talks about her journey with the show, “ The foundation is being laid and it is a multi-starrer show and it is six of us, so there are multiple tracks and they will open up soon” and more!
Vijayendra Kumeria
"Angad is in Dilemma to make a choice between his heart and mind" shares Vijayendra Kumeria Aka Angad from StarPlus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann