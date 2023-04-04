Exclusive! “I am happy to be associated with an adult dance reality show as all this while I have been judging the ones having children, which was challenging" - Sonali Bendre

MUMBAI:Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer was one of the best dance reality shows. It did extremely well for itself and topped the BARC ratings.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, Hip – hop, lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But in this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide contestants in their performance. They perform with the contestants as well and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one is about to get launched in a few months. Auditions for the same is completed.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season is soon going to air on Sony Television from the 8th of April, 2023 at 8 pm.

This time contestants are really good and judges will be having a tough time judging them.

Also Read: Haarsh Limbachiyaa quits India’s Best Dancer?- revealed!

Tellychakkar got in touch with Sonali Bendre and asked her about the reason behind agreeing to judge the show and what memories she has with Geeta Kapur during the time she used to choreograph her.

How is the excitement going to be for this season?

The excitement this time is double because now Geeta and Terence have become the best of friends. The way they play pranks, and the way they talk is something that cannot even be discussed.

What is the main reason to which you said “Yes” to judge this show?

I have been doing so many talent shows, especially children's reality shows as I used to love judging it. Interacting with kids is pure happiness. I was a part of Indian Idol and India’s Got Talent when it came to judging adult reality shows. Apart from these, I didn’t judge any other similar shows. There is something very positive about judge adult reality shows as I don’t have to think twice before commenting and can be honest with them.

While judging for a children show, you have to deal with their parents also because they are the ones who will make this kids understand, so that children don't lose confidence. The quality that you have as an artist when you grow up is something else. The depth that comes out in the performance is something I love watching.

Geeta has choreographed one of your famous songs “Mere Mehoob Mere Sanam” from the movie Duplicate. What memories do you have from that song?

I was never a trained dancer. I learned dance only during my shoots. There used to be two assistants, one of the late choreographers Saroj Khan, who was Ahmed Khan's assistant and Farah Khan’s assistant, Geeta Kapur. After a point, they only used to take care of non–dancers and used to encourage us to perform better. So, I have to thank them as they were my true teachers.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are waiting for the new season and we saw a glimpse of it during the Indian Idol finale.

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read:India Best Dancer: When Adnan Khan entertained the judges