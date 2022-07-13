Exclusive! “I am hugely inspired by the women who are competitive and jealous”, says Shruti Rawat aka Gunjan of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

In an exclusive interaction with us, Shruti Rawat aka Gunjan, revealed about how she bagged the role, difficulties she experienced and inspiration for her character!

Shruti Rawat

MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Shruti Rawat aka Gunjan revealed how she bagged the role, difficulty and inspiration!

How did you bag this role?

Well, in 2019 I delivered a premature baby, and I was away from the screen for four years. But in between, I got a lot of offers but then chose not to accept them as my daughter was small. But, then one day the fiction head – Hemant Ji got in touch with me and told me about the character Gunjan. Honestly, I have not done such roles in the past, my earlier roles were quite simple, straightforward and comedy-based, but this role is different from who is typical meethi churi. I was excited to do this role. In fact, it is a treat for an artist to perform such a role. So, basically, I instantly fell in love after listening to the characteristics of Gunjan. Initially, I was not that confident earlier but Kedar Shinde motivated me.

How much difficult was it for you to do such a big transition from simple to vamp kind?

The artists like us always have a tendency to study character, and for Gunjan, I have studied a lot of people who have the same qualities like cunningness and jealously. 

Have you taken inspiration from the actors who have performed such similar roles?

I have taken any inspiration from the actors but in fact, I am hugely inspired by the women who are competitive and jealous.

Good luck, Shruti! 

