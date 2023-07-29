Exclusive! “I am just keeping fingers crossed that audiences accept this change with love”, Kimmy Kaur talks about joining Udaariyaan post leap, her excitement for it and more

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

We gave you the update that the show will be taking another major leap and now, kids are going to enter the show again.

The story will focus on children of Nehmat, Harleen and Ekam.

The show is going to take a major leap, and as per reports, actors Aditi Bhagat, Alisha Parveen and Anuraj Chahal have been roped in for the show.

Also, Kimmy Kaur has been roped in for the show to play a very pivotal role. Kimmy has been a part of shows like Ishq Subhallah, Mariam Khan Reporting Live, Ishq Par Zor Nahi and more.

TellyChakkar reached out to actress Kimmy Kaur to talk about her joining the show, her excitement for the same and her message for fans.

“First of all, I am very happy that I have been approached for Udaariyaan, at the same time I am very excited about it. I am sure it will be a fun experience working with such a nice team, and a nice group of people, like Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. And I cannot reveal too much about my storyline or character as of now but I am just keeping our fingers crossed that audiences accept this change with love and there is no doubt that Udaariyaan is one of the best shows of Colors. So, I am really hoping and wishing that we can keep up and maintain the legacy of the show as well”.

We gave you the update that, Child artists Ruhaan Kapoor and Ananya Gambhir will enter the Color’s show Udaariyaan.

What do you think about the show taking another leap?

