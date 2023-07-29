Exclusive! “I am just keeping fingers crossed that audiences accept this change with love”, Kimmy Kaur talks about joining Udaariyaan post leap, her excitement for it and more

We gave you the update that the show will be taking another major leap and now, kids are going to enter the show again.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 07:00
Kimmy Kaur

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Vivian D'Sena's track to END in Colors' Udaariyaan

We gave you the update that the show will be taking another major leap and now, kids are going to enter the show again.

The story will focus on children of Nehmat, Harleen and Ekam.

The show is going to take a major leap, and as per reports, actors Aditi Bhagat, Alisha Parveen and Anuraj Chahal have been roped in for the show.

Also, Kimmy Kaur has been roped in for the show to play a very pivotal role.  Kimmy has been a part of shows like Ishq Subhallah, Mariam Khan Reporting Live, Ishq Par Zor Nahi and more.

TellyChakkar reached out to actress Kimmy Kaur to talk about her joining the show, her excitement for the same and her message for fans.

“First of all, I am very happy that I have been approached for Udaariyaan, at the same time I am very excited about it. I am sure it will be a fun experience working with such a nice team, and a nice group of people, like Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. And I cannot reveal too much about my storyline or character as of now but I am just keeping our fingers crossed that audiences accept this change with love and there is no doubt that Udaariyaan is one of the best shows of Colors. So, I am really hoping and wishing that we can keep up and maintain the legacy of the show as well”.

We gave you the update that, Child artists Ruhaan Kapoor and Ananya Gambhir will enter the Color’s show Udaariyaan.

What do you think about the show taking another leap?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Udaariyaan: OMG! Nehmat determines to bring her child into the world while risking her own life

 

Aditi Bhagat alisha parveen Kimmy Kaur Vivian Dsena Ruhaan Kapoor Ananya Gambhir Twinkle Arora Udaariyaan Ekam Nehmat Isha malviya Naaz Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Isha Malviya Hitesh Bharadwaj Colors Fateh Tejo Harleen Twinkle arora News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: OMG! Kavya reveals a major truth, Anupama advices her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Barsatein: Oh no! Reyansh misunderstands Aradhana, defames her before the entire office
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Anupamaa: What! Dimpy enjoys spying on Anupama, Malti Devi left disturbed
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must read! From Manisha Koirala to Karan Singh Grover, celebrities who had short-lived marriages, read more
MUMBAI: Nowadays, marriages, especially in Bollywood, don't seem to endure for long. The phrase "till death do us part...
Exclusive! “I am just keeping fingers crossed that audiences accept this change with love”, Kimmy Kaur talks about joining Udaariyaan post leap, her excitement for it and more
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Devastating! Abhimanyu accidentally kills Abhinav
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Manisha Koirala
Must read! From Manisha Koirala to Karan Singh Grover, celebrities who had short-lived marriages, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Reem Shaikh
OMG! Reem Shaikh breaks her silence on the dating rumours with Sehban Azim and Zain Imam
Ssharad Malhotra
Must Read! Did you know that Vidrohi star Ssharad Malhotra dated these actresses in the past? Read more
Falaq Naaz
Shocking! Falaq Naaz reveals the actual reason why her sister Shafaq Naaz and she broke ties, says “Shafaq questioned the finance and my mother, and when she pointed fingers at our mom I couldn’t take it; it’s been two days I am back from Bigg Boss but sh
foreigners
KYA BAAT HAI! 8 television celebrities who found love in foreigners
Karan Vohra
Wonderful! Karan Vohra names his twin sons as AryaVeer and AkshVeer
Falaq Naaz
OMG! Falaq Naaz finally breaks her silence on why her friendship with Dipika Kakar ended, says "We were like sisters, she didn’t even message or call me once when Sheezan was in jail; she has got or lost her identity out of her choice no one forced her”