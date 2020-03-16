EXCLUSIVE! 'I am looking forward for more scenes with Pakhi and Barkha di' Adhik Mehta gets CANDID about the upcoming track, his character and more

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I am really excited about the track, Pakhi is a great co-star' Adhik Mehta on the current track of Anupamaa

In an exclusive conversation with Adhik, the dapper revealed who would have more scenes with him in the upcoming track, Toshu-Adhik's bond more.

Who are you looking forward to having your scenes with?

Pakhi is the one and Barkha di, I will have more scenes with both of them. Rest is all on the writers how they shall portray it.

Adhik's character unveils a certain mystery about him, what's your take?

That is all credited to the writers on how they showcased my character and I am glad that i am delivering it to them. They wanted people to get confused on who Adhik is exactly.

What can we expect from Toshu and Adhik's bond?

It began with a very harsh note with the fighting and then we tried to patch up, but there shall be more drama for sure.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I am really excited about the track, Pakhi is a great co-star' Adhik Mehta on the current track of Anupamaa

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com