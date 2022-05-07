EXCLUSIVE! 'I am looking forward to work with Karan V Grover in the show ' Pankit Thakker on his preparations for Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, bonding with co-stars and more

MUMBAI: Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandiip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are extremely intriguing to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star.

Well, the show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover as leads, as we know Karan is a superstar in the show and Sayli has adopted Zoon, while Zoon wants to have Ritesh as her father and she shall become the thread between the two and turn cupid for their relationship.

In an exclusive conversation with Pankit Thakker, we spoke to the actor about working with Karan V Grover, new bonds and more. Check out what he had to reveal:

As an actor are you a director's actor or writer's?

I am a mix of both, acting has to be intelligent. I take inputs from everyone be it my director, co-actor, writer everyone. I like to blend in those instructions keeping the character in mind. All the characters that I have played so far has been made by everyone's inputs. The character gets moulded and developed as per the reactions, storyline and even the co-stars in a daily soap.

How excited are to work with the cast?

I love working with new people, so i am very excited. Best part of being an actor is that with each project you get to work with new cast, new team and I just love being an actor and keep experiment.

Whom are you looking forward to work with in this show?

Obviously Karan, we have done a hit show previously and we had a great rapport since then on and offscreen. We keep meeting often, he is the only person whom I know personally in this show. Everyone from the team are very positive and I have done a little homework about the cast members, I have seen their work before so I am really looking forward to working with them.

Did you do any preparations for the character?

The basic preparation would be for me that I have be to on time and adjust with the extensions, talking about the character, I believe it will grow with the show, while shooting I would develop my character and prepare around.

