 EXCLUSIVE! I am in love with Shivangi Joshi’s new look as Simran; the track is really refreshing and the audience will get to see something new: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Harsha Khandeparkar

MUMBAI: Harsha Khandeparkar is currently seen as Keerti Singhania in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress joined the star cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the year 2020. Ever since then, Harsha has been impressing viewers with her stellar performance on the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a popular show with an amazing bunch of actors featuring in it, including Harsha. The track has taken a 360 degree turn where now Ranveer is shown to be dead and on the other hand, Sirat is blamed for his murder. Kartik has returned from abroad and is curious to know about the happenings in Sirat’s life who is now living with a couple by faking her name as Simran.

In conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Harsha, who plays the role of Keerti shared, “I am very excited with the track change. The track is really refreshing and the audience will get to see something new. Not only the drama but there is a change in Mohsin (Khan) and Shivangi’s (Joshi) look too and I am in love with Shivangi’s new look as Simran. Mohsin too looks dapper. It is going to be very interesting to see them meeting.”

Well said Harsha! (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! My takiya kalam of saying one word in 3 languages is widely appreciated and loved: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sheetal Maulik aka Sonali)

