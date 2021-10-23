EXCLUSIVE! 'I am not from Ahmedabad, I was just born there, I have always lived here' Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani's Karan Suchak clears the air on being from Ahmedabad, his thoughts on squeals of tv shows and more

MUMBAI: Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani has begun to take place in the viewers’ routine bringing a slice of life from Kolkata. The show has Karan Suchak, Ishita Dutta, and Harshad Arora in the lead as Anurag, Kajol, and Arjun. The story revolves around the three.

We got in touch with the dapper and asked him about his thoughts on the new trend of sequels, how did he enter the field of acting and more.

Right now it's a trend that, so many shows have come up with their sequels. So which show of yours do you think would be the best sequel and which co-stars of yours, you would like to work again with?

All of the actors were very good. I mean, I would like to get associated with each and everyone who I've worked with. Uh, in fact, the one I'm working with right now, Ishita, she's a very lovely person. She's an amazing co-actor, you know, to work with. So looking forward to, you know, coming days to work with her, in fact, I've just spent like around a month on the set with her.

Speaking about the sequel, Pavitra Rishta since I've been a part of that show. So the promo, of course, I have not watched the show yet, but whenever I'll get time, I'll watch it. The promo looked amazing. Of course, it's on ZEE5 and everything is captured beautifully. So that is something, that grabbed the attention, I feel the show itself was very good at that point in time and the theme song and all that were amazing indeed. But I also feel at the same time, the originality should remain the way it was like, I'm not expecting some sequel of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, because it has its own originality was meant for that era, the things have changed right now, the mindset of people has changed. True. So maybe people may not be able to relate to such shows like that.

When did you realise that Financial Independence was important to you?

Since the beginning, before entering this industry, I was working with the corporates and all. So I was working for around six years. When I stepped into corporate. I was on my own, doing each and everything. I recently bought a house and everything was funded by me. So, everything from the age of 21, I would say, when I began working for corporates, I have absolutely had that sense of being financially independent. Though the money was not that much at that point in time, but yes, the growth and all that, right. From the age of 21 working in, in the corporates until now.

How did that shift come from Corporates to Acting?

My reason to come into the acting was to spread a message to society. It is a medium where you can connect with society, to a larger audience. So as an actor one can spread a lot of messages to society, bad or cruel, mostly the good messages to the society. So I always wanted to do that in some or another way. I wanted to get connected to a larger audience. In my school days, in my college days, I was that kind of a person who would want to be on stage and all rather than being behind the stage. Yes, I got into corporate to get an experience of how things work. But, eventually, I always wanted to get connected to a larger audience. That's how I got into acting.

You are from Ahmedabad, so how has Bombay been to you all these years?

Well, I am not from Ahmedabad, I was just born there. I have always lived in Bombay. It has been written that I am from Ahmedabad but I am not, My mother had gone to the city and I was born there, I do visit the city as I have my relatives there. Just amid the lockdown, I had spent New Year's Eve with my family at my uncle's place there due to the restrictions, we didn't plan on celebrating it outside so yes I have always been a Bombay boy.

