Exclusive! “I am not away from TV, I am waiting for the right project to come my way”, Tenali Rama’s Dhruvi Jani on being away from TV, her movie debut, and more

MUMBAI : Dhruvi Jani is a popular name in the world of entertainment. The actress was seen in the show, Tenali Rama, Bitti Business Wali, Vish Ya Amrit Sitara, and more.

The actress had been on a break for a while, she is back in the news because she will be making her movie debut this year.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to reflect on her acting break, her return to the screens, and more.

You have been away from the screens for a bit, have you chosen to be away from TV?

I am not away from TV, I am waiting for the right project to come my way, the projects that came my way I didn't find any scope in the character to perform so thought I would wait for some time to get a better opportunity as I believe in quality over quantity.

Is it a break from the field, and is there any deliberate reason?

No, there is no break as such, as I am working on another project, like tourism/brand campaigns, and also did a 40 mins thriller movie for the OTT platform which is yet to release. So, as such no break from acting.

There is a whole layer of characters that are out there, what kind of roles are you looking forward to playing?

I am looking forward to playing a powerful protagonist role or maybe an antagonist, but the role has to be a powerful one. And it has to be a chance to perform and should give me a challenge as an actor.

What kind of roles are you looking to play, anything specific about positive and negative roles?

No, nothing like that, I am fine with positive leads or negative leads both. Just the role has to be challenging and interesting.

We heard that you have a movie coming out, what can you tell us about it?

This movie is a thriller film shot in Himachal and it has a unique storyline. It is a story of a 16-year-old girl. My character's name is Asavari, and she is a 16vyear old girl living in a house with her father, and the journey of her life and freedom is being shown but it has a very unique and interesting story and a climax so can't reveal much.

Are you excited to see Dhruvi in her debut role?

