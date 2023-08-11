Exclusive! I am not judging my character, he wants to live life on his terms: Karanveer Mehra on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Karanveer is currently a part of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus and the audience is in awe of his deft of talent and craft in the role of Vaibhav Joshi. In an exclusive conversation with Karanveer, he shared his experience shooting with Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik along with his insights about his character.
Karanveer

MUMBAI : Karanveer Mehra is one of the most popular actors on television today.

He is currently a part of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus and the audience is in awe of his deft of talent and craft in the role of Vaibhav Joshi. The show stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the leading roles.

In an exclusive conversation with Karanveer, he shared his experience shooting for with Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik along with his insights about his character.

Karanveer said, “This is my third show and DKP and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is on the same set as my previous show. It has been a lovely working experience and my character is well shaped. The unit takes care of the actors and the script is also logical. I am enjoying the process of shooting.”

Speaking about his bonding with co-actors, Karanveer mentioned, “Sayli is a sweet and hardworking co-actor and she is very focused on her craft. Mohit and I had worked together on a show titled Pari Hoon Main on Star One. My character has the quintessential spice and so the audience can relate to the story line. This is the first time I am playing an out and out negative character where he does not care about his parents and only things about himself. I am not judging my character as he wants to live life on his terms.”

He further added, “I have always played characters which have been negative because of a particular reason or situation that has made the character the way it is.”

When asked if he was given a chance, what he would change in the character, Karanveer averred, “I wish I could add more Marathi to my character and a shayarana andaaz. This was initially added to my character but we could not use the shayaris because of copyright issues. As for the usage of Marathi, we cannot use it more as it is a Hindi show. Most of the actors are Maharashtrians. While they have to subdue the accent I am trying to induce it.”

Karanveer Mehra Mohit Malik TellyChakkar Sayli Salunkhe Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si DKP
