Exclusive! “I am open to films and OTT and I will work on it, but it is not that I will leave TV”: Kundali Bhagya’s Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn on dreams and goals

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Ruhi Chaturvedi plays the negative role of Sherlyn in the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. The role is dynamic and has layers of emotions that are not easy to showcase, but with her talent, Ruhi makes it look effortless.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Ruhi revealed her plans for her dreams and goals.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! It is emotionally taxing to play the role of Sheryln in Kundali Bhagya: Ruhi Chaturvedi

What kind of growth do you see in the next two years on the professional front?

I just want to be a better actor and a human being as compared to what I am today. It is not like I want to do this role or cross professionalism. I just need to improve myself because I think the road to the audience's heart is unending and you just have to keep working every single minute of your life.

Any particular director you would love to work with?

This is my first ever show so I would want to work with every director because you can learn something or the other from someone.

Also read: Exclusive! It is very difficult for me to portray the role of Sherlyn as I am not like her in real life: Kundali Bhagya’s Ruhi Chaturvedi on playing a negative lead

Are you inclined towards working for OTT or films?

I am open to films and OTT and I will work on it, but it is not that I will leave TV. I am known because of TV and people know me because of this medium.

Good going, Ruhi!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.