Exclusive! I am passionate only about acting; fashion is a part of the bigger picture: Kumkum Bhagya’s Tina Philip aka Rhea

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Philip plays the negative role of Rhea, and the audiences love her performance.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Tina Philip spilled the beans on her fashion mantra and must-haves!

Your fashion must-haves?

My must-haves include jeans, a white shirt, and anything else you're comfortable in.

Any particular brand you prefer?

No, I do not have a preference for any particular brand. I love street shopping, but I have good taste, so not many people can tell where I have picked my outfits from. Putting things together in the right way is important. It doesn't matter where you get them from!

Are you passionate about fashion?

I am passionate only about acting. Fashion is a part of the bigger picture but not the big picture. It should just reflect who you are.

Good luck, Tina!

