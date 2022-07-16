Exclusive! “I am ready to do a reality show like Bigg Boss as I know now how to play and after the win, there is a sense of confidence so bring it on” Nandini, winner of MTV Roadies 18

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and win the title.

This year, the concept was different. The life of the show, Ranvijay, was not a part of the show. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

This season was different where the new contestants had to pair up with an ex-contestant of the show and they had to play the game together and do all the stunts.

The audience gave thumbs up to the show and loved this season as it's a completely different concept.

Now the show has finally ended, Ashish Bhatia and Nandini have emerged as the winner of the show.

The two gave their best on the show and did all the stunts and reached the finale and lifted the winner title.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Nandini and asked her if she is ready to do a reality show like Bigg Boss and what were the challenges she faced on the show Roadies and much more.

What were the challenges you faced while doing the stunts on the show?

The biggest challenge was to be on this show that too on national television with my boyfriend. I didn’t know how our parents would react as they didn’t know about our relationship. But in the end, I gave it my best and faced all challenges and did the stunts, and finally emerged as the winner of the show.

What is the one memory you would be taking along with you?

I am taking so many memories from the show. The physical endurance that I faced made me stronger as a person. From riding a bike in South Africa to living near the mountains I have had my best time on the show and being part of this show is just like a dream come true moment.

Would you do a reality show like Bigg Boss post Roadies?

After doing Roadies and winning the show I feel I am capable of doing any show because now I know how to play a reality show and I enjoy it as you need to be yourself and not pretend to be someone else. “Yes”, I am ready to be part of Bigg Boss so bring it on.

