Barkha shocks everyone by approving the marriage and she is keen to have Pakhi as her brother Adhik's wife because she knows if Pakhi adds to their family then their business prospects would turn beneficial

EXCLUSIVE! 'I am really excited about the track, Pakhi is a great co-star' Adhik Mehta on the current track of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: VIEWERS SPEAK: Netizens highlight the inconsistent writing and lack of logic in the current track of Anupamaa

In an exclusive conversation with Adhik Mehta, we asked him about the current track, his character and more, check out what he had to reveal: 

Now, that Adhik has been established, what do you like about the character? 

I am so happy that I am playing myself, my character of Karan in Choti Sarrdaarni was completely different from Adhik. Karan was very emotional and lovable while Adhik is adorable but more practical.

Tell us something about your chemistry with Pakhi, are you excited for the upcoming track? 

I am very excited about the track, Pakhi as the co-star is so good. I just love our chemistry and we can't wait to see how the major reveal would turn out. They are getting these hints of liking each other.

How has the bond been between the Shahs and Kapadias? 

The bond is great, my co-actors are extremely sweet and we have already bonded well. Kapadias and the Shahs have become a family and despite meeting them for the first time, it feels like we were a part of the show for a while.

In the upcoming episode, Barkha shocks everyone by approving the marriage and she is keen to have Pakhi as her brother Adhik's wife because she knows if Pakhi adds to their family then their business prospects would turn beneficial. Anupamaa knows the truth behind Barkha's support, she becomes extremely protective of Pakhi but will Pakhi understand her parents' concern?

Also read: Anupamaa: Major Drama! Barkha wants Anupamaa to live the life of Kapadia, latter does not like wasting money

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

