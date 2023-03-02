Exclusive! “I am really proud of her journey and she has created a milestone in the house, I don’t think that the ‘Mandali’ group is overshadowing her” - Touqeer Hasan Khan

MUMBAI: Sumbul is one of the most loved actors on television. She rose to fame with her performance as Imlie where she became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think of her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and she is best at emoting emotion and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and she has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also part of a reality show Dance India Dance Little Masters, and today she has come a long way and become the number one actress on television.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 16 where she is receiving a lot of love and support from her fans.

TellyChakkar got in touch with her father Touqeer Hasan Khan and asked him what he thinks about her journey so far, and if he feels that the Mandali group is overshadowing her.

How do you feel when you see Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s journey?

I am very proud. In the beginning, with everything that happened, I never knew that she would come this far. Today, she has created history in the Bigg Boss house by being the youngest contestant of any season of Bigg Boss to live in the house for more than 100 days, and that itself is a huge achievement.

The audience felt that because of your involvement in the show, Sumbul’s game went flat, and today she thinks twice before saying anything.

There is nothing like that. To be honest, we have never been part of a reality show and Bigg Boss was a show we never followed. I had to go on the show as the wrong narrative was being projected about her image, and hence I had to go to clear it. Finally, after all the allegations put on today, the truth is out and the world has seen - Tina and Shalin had planned things against her.

Do you think Sumbul is being overshadowed by the ‘Mandali’ gang?

I don’t feel so. I feel that whenever she had to put her point across, she was allowed to. Since she joined the Mandali, I never saw the group of people planning and plotting against anyone. Today, they have kept the friendship and game aside.

You sent her in the house with a purpose; so that she knows how to face the world?

What I wanted her to see, I feel she had. She is the kind of person who keeps her relations very close to her and gives them the highest priority. A doubt has come into people’s minds about how she can be so innocent, and they use her because of this nature. But now she knows the game and knows to handle things. So the reason why I sent her to the Bigg Boss house has been fulfilled.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul needed guidance and the presence of her father could definitely help her be less naive and trusting of people who aren't her well-wishers.

