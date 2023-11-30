Exclusive! I am smitten with Rupali Ganguly’s grace and charm, would love to work with her once in a lifetime: Pandya Store actress Piyali Munsi

MUMBAI : Piyali Munsi needs no introduction.

She has been seen in an array of television serials in the likes of Siya Ke Ram, Santoshi Maa, Tenali Raman, Pavitra Bhagya, Molkki and many other projects. She is a talented actress and keeps exploring different shades in characters.

The actress is currently seen in Star Plus show Pandya Store.

Piyali is having a great time shooting for the show and shares an amazing bond with all her co-actors. Talking about her personal life, she is based in Kolkata. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to know more about how she ventured into the acting space, her dream role, actor which she would love to share screen space with among other things.

Piyali shared, “I am from Kolkata. My sister is a script writer for TV shows and one day her director came home. He saw me and offered me a part to play in a show. It was a small role and I was not sure if I was meant for it but nevertheless, I decided to give it a try. I loved the entire experience. I still remember the show aired on ETV Bangla.”

When asked that if not an actress, which profession she would pursue, Piyali stated, “Well, I have studied law and the world of crime fascinates me. I personally also like watching thrillers. I think I would have become a criminal lawyer or an investigator. Infact even in reel life, I played the main cop in Crime Patrol 2.0 and I enjoyed the on-screen experience. I would love to take up a cop drama where I am seen as the investigator like in the Hollywood movie Homeland in the primary character Carrie Mathison.”

TellyChakkar also asked Piyali about the actor she wishes to work with in life.

Piyali mentioned, “I don’t know if it is the Bengali bond or what but I really love Rupali Ganguly. I am smitten with her grace and charm. I would love to work with her.”

Well said Piyali!