Exclusive! I am smitten with Rupali Ganguly’s grace and charm, would love to work with her once in a lifetime: Pandya Store actress Piyali Munsi

TellyChakkar got in touch with Piyali to know more about how she ventured into the acting space, her dream role, an actor which she would love to share screen space with among other things.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 14:18
Rupali

MUMBAI : Piyali Munsi needs no introduction.

She has been seen in an array of television serials in the likes of Siya Ke Ram, Santoshi Maa, Tenali Raman, Pavitra Bhagya, Molkki and many other projects. She is a talented actress and keeps exploring different shades in characters.

(Also Read: Exclusive! My character is beautifully layered and this is the first time I am playing a positive character: Piyali Munsi on experience shooting for Pandya Store

The actress is currently seen in Star Plus show Pandya Store.

Piyali is having a great time shooting for the show and shares an amazing bond with all her co-actors. Talking about her personal life, she is based in Kolkata. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to know more about how she ventured into the acting space, her dream role, actor which she would love to share screen space with among other things.

Piyali shared, “I am from Kolkata. My sister is a script writer for TV shows and one day her director came home. He saw me and offered me a part to play in a show. It was a small role and I was not sure if I was meant for it but nevertheless, I decided to give it a try. I loved the entire experience. I still remember the show aired on ETV Bangla.”

When asked that if not an actress, which profession she would pursue, Piyali stated, “Well, I have studied law and the world of crime fascinates me. I personally also like watching thrillers. I think I would have become a criminal lawyer or an investigator. Infact even in reel life, I played the main cop in Crime Patrol 2.0 and I enjoyed the on-screen experience. I would love to take up a cop drama where I am seen as the investigator like in the Hollywood movie Homeland in the primary character Carrie Mathison.”

TellyChakkar also asked Piyali about the actor she wishes to work with in life.

Piyali mentioned, “I don’t know if it is the Bengali bond or what but I really love Rupali Ganguly. I am smitten with her grace and charm. I would love to work with her.”

(Also Read: Pandya Store: Shocking! Dhawal and Natasha’s lives are in danger, Chiku gets injured

Well said Piyali!

Piyali Munsi Pandya Store Star Plus Pandya Store spoiler alert Siya Ke Ram Santoshi Maa Tenali Raman Pavitra Bhagya Molkki
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 14:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Whopping! From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Aamir Khan; Check out the Bollywood star's Staggering amount of electricity bills
MUMBAI : Bollywood celebs readily embrace the idea of living opulent lives complete with all the comforts. Additionally...
Oh No: Pandya Store gets DEMOLISHED; high drama to unfold in the Makwana house in Star Plus’ Pandya Store!
MUMBAI : Star Plus show Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows of television. The show stars Rohit Chandel and...
Exciting! Tiger vs Pathaan: Check out what Salman Khan Has to say about His collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan
MUMBAI : During an interview, Salman Khan is now enjoying the success of his most recent film, Tiger 3, was asked about...
Exclusive! I am smitten with Rupali Ganguly’s grace and charm, would love to work with her once in a lifetime: Pandya Store actress Piyali Munsi
MUMBAI : Piyali Munsi needs no introduction.She has been seen in an array of television serials in the likes of Siya Ke...
Vacay Goals! Actress Angira Dhar looks mesmerizing in bikini while she enjoys her time in Mexico, check it out
MUMBAI : With no doubts, one of the most gifted actresses we have right now is Angira Dhar, who has been in the...
Cast of Neerja bids farewell to Sneha Wagh; says 'Will miss Neerja calling out to her mother every moment'
MUMBAI: Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan is one of the most loved shows on Colors.The show stars Rajveer Singh and Aastha...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh
Whopping! From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Aamir Khan; Check out the Bollywood star's Staggering amount of electricity bills
Latest Video
Related Stories
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma
In Video: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma celebrate their marriage anniversary inside the Bigg Boss 17 house!
Aashiesh Sharma
Exclusive! Not Sujoy Reu but Aashiesh Sharrma to play Lord Ram in Sony TV's upcoming show Shrimad Ramayan?
Mithu
Exclusive: Mithu to have a 360 degree transformation; will change from an innocent boy to a strict and harsh person like his father Shiva Pandya in Star Plus’ Pandya Store!
Ankur
Exclusive! There is so much to perform and there is a justification for every action that takes place: Ankur Nayyar on experience shooting for Pandya Store
Kruttika
Exclusive! Kruttika Desai is extremely humble and watching her perform is breath-taking: Shabaaz Abhullah Badi
Roshan Kapoor
Exclusive! Rohit Chandel’s life story is inspiring how he started his career from ground zero and is now the lead of a show: Pandya Store actor Roshan Kapoor