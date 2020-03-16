EXCLUSIVE! 'I am so excited to see the new Devrani-Jethani equation' Shefali aka Nisha Nagpal on her bond with Pranali Rathod, her character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more...

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

We got in touch with the gorgeous Nisha Nagpal who plays Shefali in the show, the actress revealed some interesting anecdotes from the show, her bond and more. Check out what all she had to share:

We see that there is a sense of comparison between Akshara and Shefali, what is your take on it?

Pranali and I offscreen talk a lot, onscreen we still don't have scenes yet. There shall be more scenes together when we will have her in Birla's house. I am so excited to see the new Devrani-Jethani equation. Talking about comparison, as Nisha I think there are times when you have to adjust your work by prioritizing family and vice-versa. It never happened to me in my personal life but it is all about priorities. I would love to see what will unfold with the twist.

What is the major similarity between Shefali and Nisha?

It is quite different, as I am working and my family supports me. Just that I am not married. I can relate to Shefali as we are both career-oriented although there are challenges she comes through.

How challenging is it to perform such a strong character?

It is quite challenging when you have to manage your family and career at the same time, despite family emergencies at times I couldn't be there. It is quite interesting to see that I go to work and I am independent, there are fights between Parth and me but I love the strong role.

