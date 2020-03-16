EXCLUSIVE! 'I am so excited to see the new Devrani-Jethani equation' Shefali aka Nisha Nagpal on her bond with Pranali Rathod, her character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more...

It is quite challenging when you have to manage your family and career at the same time, despite family emergencies at times I couldn't be there. It is quite interesting to see that I go to work and I am independent, there are fights between Parth and me but I love the strong role, says the actress
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 18:22
EXCLUSIVE! 'I am so excited to see the new Devrani-Jethani equation' Shefali aka Nisha Nagpal on her bond with Pranali Rathod, h

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: HUGE SHOCKER! Aarohi misplaces Akshara's wedding lehenga; Abhimanyu calls her unworthy in Star Plus'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We got in touch with the gorgeous Nisha Nagpal who plays Shefali in the show, the actress revealed some interesting anecdotes from the show, her bond and more. Check out what all she had to share: 

We see that there is a sense of comparison between Akshara and Shefali, what is your take on it? 

Pranali and I offscreen talk a lot, onscreen we still don't have scenes yet. There shall be more scenes together when we will have her in Birla's house. I am so excited to see the new Devrani-Jethani equation. Talking about comparison, as Nisha I think there are times when you have to adjust your work by prioritizing family and vice-versa. It never happened to me in my personal life but it is all about priorities. I would love to see what will unfold with the twist. 

What is the major similarity between Shefali and Nisha?

It is quite different, as I am working and my family supports me. Just that I am not married. I can relate to Shefali as we are both career-oriented although there are challenges she comes through. 

How challenging is it to perform such a strong character?

It is quite challenging when you have to manage your family and career at the same time, despite family emergencies at times I couldn't be there. It is quite interesting to see that I go to work and I am independent, there are fights between Parth and me but I love the strong role. 

Are you all excited for #AbhiRa ki Shaadi and all the drama that shall unfold after that? 

Also read: HUGE SHOCKER! Aarohi misplaces Akshara's wedding lehenga; Abhimanyu calls her unworthy in Star Plus'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 18:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupama: AWW! Anuj pulls Anupama away from the crowd, Anupama blushes and hugs him tight
MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate...
Anupama: Guilt Trip! Vanraj realizes the loss of love and care with Anupama marrying Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate...
Dharm Yodha Garud: Woah! Kadru missed by an inch as Garud saves her
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out a show titled ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’.Garud is a mythological...
Ziddi Dil Maane Na: Plans and Plots! Param’s announcement makes Balli suspicious; Param has a hidden plan
MUMBAI: Ziddi Dil Maane Na hit the small screens last year, and it has been entertaining viewers since the first...
Omg! Anupamaa's Namaste America cast shows reality vs expectation which will leave you in splits, Check out
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye: Double Trouble! Soumya doubtful about Prisha’s intentions, Armaan gets trapped in Prisha’s emotional drama
MUMBAI: Sony Television’s new show titled “Moh Se Chhal Kiye Jaaye” is produced by Sumeet Hukamchand Mittal and Shashi...
Recent Stories
Lesser-known Facts! Ranbir Kapoor spills beans on late father Rishi Kapoor’s secrets
Lesser-known Facts! Ranbir Kapoor spills beans on late father Rishi Kapoor’s secrets
Latest Video