Exclusive! I am so happy to see my debut serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi having a rerun and to know that there are fan clubs for my character Shobha: Ritu Chaudhary Seth

MUMBAI: Ritu Chaudhary Seth is a well-known actress in the field of television. She rose to fame with her role as Shobha Virani in the most successful serial, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

She has been ruling the television screens with her performance as Aparna Tripathi in Imlie. But the actress has quit the show for better opportunities.

TellyChakkar got in touch with her and asked her about what she feels about her debut serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi having a rerun on television. The actress revealed whom she was close to on the sets.

Just a few months back, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi began its rerun. How do you feel about it?

I was so excited and so happy to know that after 20 years, the show would go on air again. Even today, the show and the characters are given so much love. There are so many fan pages that are dedicated to the show and my character. I am surprised to see my character Shobha’s fan pages on social media.

In those days, there used to be no social media. We never got this kind of response. No doubt it was a path-breaking show, and to see it receiving love once again is overwhelming.

Back then, whom were you close to on the sets of the show?

All the women around me in the show were so loving and so supportive. Especially Jaya Bhattacharya, who played my mother-in-law. Although on screen, we had a love-hate relationship, off screen, I was closest to her, and the bond still continues. I was very close to Apara Mehta, who was very mischievous on the sets of the show. We used to have a lot of fun. I don’t think that experience would ever come back. Those bonds were so real and forever. We used to sit and talk in a room off set, and there was so much positivity on the sets of the show.

What is the difference in today’s shooting schedule compared to those days?

Today, technology is so good. The attitude and knowledge is much better. Every actor has a team that works with them, including stylists and PR teams. You have companies handling your work.

Well, there is no doubt that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a cult show, and Ritu’s character Shobha had become a household name.

