EXCLUSIVE! I am sure people are going to like Ankush in the coming days: Rohit Bakshi on his character and reason to agree to Anupamaa

Both of them, Rupali and Gaurav are very welcoming and warm people. After a couple of days of shoot, we are all at a comfort level, even on the first day they were welcoming, the bond has been really warm and good so yes, I am enjoying it.
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

In an exclusive conversation with Ankush aka Rohit Bakshi, we asked him about his reason to agree for Anupamaa, his character and more, you wouldn't  want to miss out on his noteworthy responses: 

What made you agree to the show? 

It is India's no 1 show, and most importantly it is Rajan Shahi sir, I have been wanting to work with him for a very long time. My character as well made me agree with the show. 

Tell us something about your character? 

Well, I want the mystery to remain, for now, I wouldn't want it to lose its charm, it is a very good role, promising and has its shades. I am sure people are going to like Ankush in the coming days. 

How has the bond with Rupali been on the sets of Anupamaa? 

Both of them, Rupali and Gaurav are very welcoming and warm people. After a couple of days of shoot, we are all at a comfort level, even on the first day they were welcoming, the bond has been really warm and good so yes, I am enjoying it. 

