Exclusive! I am very close to my mom and talk to her on a daily basis; my family is very special: Sahil Uppal

MUMBAI: Sahil Uppal debuted with the show P.S. I Hate You.

The actor rose to fame with his performance in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Pinjara Khubsurti Ka.

Soon, the actor will be seen in the short movie First Second Chance that will stream on Hotstar from 5th June.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him what kind of bond he shares with his family. He also spoke about working with Renuka Shahane and Anant Mahadevan.

What was the reaction of your family when they came to know you had signed the movie? How close are you to your family?

I am very close to my mom. I talk to her on a daily basis, whereas with my dad I talk twice a week. Whenever I talk to my mom, I share everything. During my struggling days, when I used to go for many auditions, my mom used to call me and the first thing she used to ask me was "What did you eat? My dad is my best friend, and my brother is so supportive. It’s a blessing to have a family like them. They are very excited to see the short movie and are eagerly waiting for it.

How has your experience been working with Renuka Shahane and Anant Mahadevan?

I was in awe of Renuka Shahane and Anant Mahadevan, and I used to notice them when they used to shoot. They are so down to earth and helpful. They encourage you at every step. I feel honoured to have worked with them. Renuka Ma’am's smile gives so much positivity on the sets. I had a great working experience with them.

Which is the one scene that fans would connect to?

There is the scene where I leave Renuka Ma'am’s character at the old-age home. She is weeping. That scene is very emotional and it made me cry. The other is when Renuka and Anant’s Sir's characters meet after years.

Sahil will be seen in a grey character in the movie, and fans are excited to see him in this new role.

