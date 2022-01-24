EXCLUSIVE! 'I am a very expressive person but Anubhav isn't' Annu aka Manan Joshi gets CANDID about his character in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

MUMBAI: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is slowly making space in everyone's hearts, The show has a backdrop of a large joint family bringing the 90's nostalgia of Traditions and big families together. The pairing of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is quite fresh and the storyline brings back the memories of the '90s, the family looks fun-loving with characters who love music and cricket.

Tell us something about your character in the show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'.

My character is called Anubhav who is a scientist by profession. He is a very sincere, adorable kind of guy. He is also a problem solver and treats everybody respectfully. Everybody looks up to him as he is an extremely genuine person who is immensely nice at heart. So, that’s Anubhav for you.

Tell us about the various preparations that you have done for your character in the show?

One of my major preparations for the character would include working on the body language to be more convincing as Anubhav as in general, I am a very expressive person whereas, on the other hand, Anubhav is always to-the-point and crisp with his mannerisms. I also had to learn and understand what problems people who wear glasses daily face as my character wears them as well. And lastly, I tried to stay in shape for my character.

What is in store for the audience from the show?

There’s an emotional rollercoaster ride in store for the most part. The best part is that there are no negative characters on the show! The show especially has a lot of emotions pertaining to a bond that a family shares amongst themselves. It’s a very sweet story, without any malice (hatred) so yes, there’s a lot in store, just like Pandora's box.

Tell us about your look/costumes for this show?

Since I play a scientist on the show, my look is pretty formal, almost nerdy. It gives you a very boy next door vibe to who you can totally relate. All in all, it's a very relatable and down-to-earth kind of look that I’ll be sporting on the show.

How do you feel working with Star Plus and on their new show KKIS?

I am thrilled to be associated with Star Plus. It has been an amazing experience so far.

