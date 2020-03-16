Exclusive! “I am very lazy when it comes to shopping”, Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer Luthra reveals his fashion regime

In an exclusive interaction with us, Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer Luthra revealed his fashion regime.

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Abhishek Kapur is currently seen playing the role of Sameer Luthra in the show. Fans love him for his charming personality and fashion statements that make him stand out from the crowd. The audience is crazy about his stellar performance.

Tell us the five fashion must-haves in your wardrobe.

Other things would be less or more and some other things I am not fond off much, but yes, caps and sunglasses or shades really excite me a lot.

Are you a brand-conscious person?

Honestly, I am not a brand-conscious person, whatever looks nice I wear it.

From where do you generally do your shopping?

Well, it is really funny to hear that a mall is just close to my house but I haven’t shopped from there. I am very lazy when it comes to shopping. I have hardly gone there once or twice. In fact, I prefer online or what my parents do for me.

