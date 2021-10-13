EXCLUSIVE: I am very observant when it comes to learning something new that adds to my kitty: Kashish Duggal

MUMBAI: Born and brought up in Delhi, Kashish Duggal has done over 100 TV series including Vishkanya – Ek Anokhi Prem Kahani, Hello Pratibha, Mooh Boli Shaadi, Bal Gopal Kare Dhamaal, films like Vishwas, Vidroh and Aakhiri Dastak. She earned her fame doing years of theatre and is known as the DD Queen in the that circle. She has also hosted LIVE shows on Doordarshan and some of her best work includes Kisi Ki Nazar Na Lage. In HMLM, she plays every actor’s dream dual role of Pushpi and Jwala . Both the characters are so different but they seem to have become an integral part of her being and she hopes that the characters get as much love as they deserve.

In the show Hari Mirch Lal Mirch, Pushpi is a traditional, conformist, docile woman who is married into a family that has strong patriarchal values. She is a loving mother and matriarch who manages her family beautifully tending to the needs of one and all. She leads a dual life - that of being a ‘dabang’ police officer dreaded by criminal’s unknown to her family. Her husband supports her in this endeavour as she stives to constantly balance her family and career. As Jwala, Kashish is a no-nonsense woman, a successful cop, strong, righteous, intimidating, brave, just and honest. From a ‘Saas’ who upholds traditions and patriarchal value systems within her family, as Jwala, she realises the value of individuality and liberty of women.

In an exclusive conversation with Kashish, she opened up about her role in the show.

What made you say yes for this show?

The concept, the production house and the character.

How did you prepare for the role?

Since the backdrop of the show was Bihar and I have done a couple of Bhojpuri films as a protagonist, I had a sense of the accent and language and also, I am very observant when it comes to learning something new that adds to my kitty...so Pushpi came very easy to me. On the other hand, Jwala, was a battle. She is totally opposite to my characteristics and mannerism as Kashish and Pushpi. I started with learning to ride a bike so that my team doesn’t has to depend on a body double. I and our show creative had lots of discussions for several days how Jwala will walk. We, the director, the creative and the writer, discussed over concalls on how she would talk. I have tried my best that both the characters look different from each other. Rest is for the audiences to decide.

If there is one thing you would like to change about your character in the show, what would it be?

Absolutely nothing. It’s so beautifully conceptualized and written.

What was your first reaction when you were finalised for the show?

Excited and grateful

How do you’ll deal with creative differences on the set while shooting?

There are none. There are only suggestions and discussions.