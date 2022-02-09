EXCLUSIVE! 'I am very passionate; I'd rather endure the pain a little bit, take precautions and work' Kanwar Dhillon opens up on challenges while shooting with an injury, his take on ShiVi's popularity and more

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

In an exclusive conversation with Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon, we asked the actor about the challenges he is facing while shooting with the fracture, his take on ShiVi and more. Check out what the actor had to reply:

What according to you made ShiVi the most adored duo amongst the viewers?

People have made ShiVi what it is, right from the childhood storyline people have connected with Shiva and Raavi and they have loved the nokjhok, it's a well-known fact that any lead pair who has a little bit of masala and love-hate relationship is always loved by the viewers. Even the dialogues, storyline and chemistry are important. Shiva and Raavi have made ShiVi with the support and love of the audience and yes the storyline, dialogues and chemistry. I am touched and grateful for all the love and appreciation we have received.

With the current track, fans have been wanting to see more of Shiva and Raavi's romantic moments, what is your take on it?

Shiva Raavi fans have been wanting to see romantic moments since the beginning when they were in the love and hate phase. Later, when they got married again, there have been some amazing romantic moments but sometimes it was not possible as we have to adhere to the storyline, sometimes there are fights, but our writers and directors often incorporated it really well. I am sure those moments are so good to watch and the viewers are connected with it, that they want to see more of it, I would love to shoot more too. There was a great moment recently that people loved so it is great that people want to see more of us in love, I am sure it will happen more as the story goes further.

How challenging has it been for you to work with an injury?

It is extremely challenging, it isn't a minor injury but a fracture, dislocation and a muscle tear, everything together so it is pretty painful but my dedication, work ethic and the love of my fans keep me going. I am not someone who can sit all day at home, I'd rather endure the pain a little bit, take precautions and work. I have been taking care of and taking painkillers. It will take another 20 days to take the cast off and then I will have to do some physiotherapy sessions and fix my shoulder. I have always been very passionate about my work so I didn't want the show and scenes to get affected so I am trying to balance it out. But, it is very painful and challenging.

We wish you all the care and get well soon.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates.

