Exclusive! “I am who I am because of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi," Shakti Anand talks about his journey with Balaji from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Kundali Bhagya!

MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. The show has also taken a 20-year leap, which has seen many of the show’s actors depart and many new actors join the show.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Shakti Anand talks about taking over the role of Karan in Kundali Bhagya after the leap and more, saying, “I never compare a role with an actor, or try to act like someone else, or try to copy each other”!

Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali are seen playing the lead roles in the show, with Shraddha Arya staying on.

Shakti Anand has taken over the role of Karan Luthra, after the leap. Shakti is a very popular and prominent actor who has been in the industry for more than 20 years, and he is collaborating with Balaji for 20 years since Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi.



Shakti’s role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi was the one that put him on the map, not ours.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about reuniting with Balaji again after 20 years, to which he said, “ It is almost after 20 years that we are working together, it has been a wonderful association with them, because Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was my first show and with Balaji, it was my last show, it was my first show that I did when I moved from Delhi to Bombay and frankly speaking, I am who I am because of that show, in Mumbai whatever I have learned about acting, about standing in front of the camera taking lights, every technical aspect about the shooting because I came from a theatre background and theatre has very different nuances, and it is different when you are in the front of the camera, and I learned everything from that set, and you always remember your first show, and especially with the kind of legacy that show has, it is a saga, it was the talk of the town and much bigger than what I had expected.”

He further spoke, “ The association has been great, because once the show is a hit, the association also becomes a hit because of that, it is a great feeling, people that I still talk to on the phone; sometimes we meet; sometimes we run into each other at parties or events, so many people that I still talk to on the phone, sometimes we meet, sometimes we run into each other at parties or at the event, so it's always great and it’s very dear to me and working with Balaji, is coming back home”.



Shakti Anand currently stars as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya in the show after the leap.

Shakti Anand has been seen in shows like Channa Mereya, Humari Wali Good News, Maharana Pratap, Gangaa, Tenali Rama, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and so much more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “I cried a lot before taking the decision of quitting Kundali Bhagya; when I began to audition for television, I always knew that I would be a vamp in an Ekta Kapoor serial - Ruhi Chaturvedi