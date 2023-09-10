Exclusive! "I believe never say Never, so I might do Bigg Boss in the future and I feel the new concept of the show would work wonders" - Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan is a well-known actor on television and he has a massive fan following. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him what he thinks of the new concept of Bigg Boss and would he ever do Bigg Boss.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience's attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and later on, with constant hard work, made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, did not garner the expected success.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where fans love him as Ravi and give him a thumbs up.

The show will be going off-air anytime soon and the actor has been offered many shows post the news.

The one show that the actor has always been offered is the reality show Bigg Boss which the actor keeps declining for some or the other reasons. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him what he thinks of the new concept of Bigg Boss and would he ever do Bigg Boss. 

What is your concept of the celebrities Vs YouTubers that is taking place on reality shows and being in the industry for so many years? What is your take on the changes that you have seen? 

It's fine to explore different concepts as that's how you will keep the audience hooked on to the show. I have come to know that the fight is continuing outside also with YouTubers vs actors. My opinion is that there is no comparison between two different mediums. One platform you show your real self and the other you play different characters and both are different mediums but if you want to play with this concept in Bigg Boss it's a wonderful thing and it will work. This time Bigg Boss had been trending on social media like anything and it was the most talked about. It will work well this time also with the new concept. I wish everyone good luck.

Would you ever do Bigg Boss in your career? 

Never say Never to anything that is offered to you because you never know how your mind will change. I have grown from the person that I was back then to now, because you never know what will happen in future, where you say you won't do something and then you land up doing it.  Right now, I am not in the right place to do it, but maybe in the future I Will. It all depends on the time and situation. 

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would love to see Fahmaan in Bigg Boss in a completely different avatar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

