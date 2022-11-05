Exclusive! I believe simplicity is the ultimate sophistication: Sirf Tum's Puneett Chouksey aka Anshul Oberoi on his fashion regime

MUMBAI : Colors' popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling a million hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns these days. It showcases a different kind of love story between Ranveer aka Vivian Dsena and Suhani aka Eisha Singh.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Puneett Chouksey aka Anshul Oberoi of Colors’ Sirf Tum talks about the fashion regime he follows

Tell us about your passion for fashion.

I am not much into fashion as fashion comes and goes. So, I believe simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.

Are you a brand conscious person?

I am not that brand conscious, I wear whatever suits me well.

Tell us about five fashion must haves in your wardrobe.

Well, I always have a white T-shirt, black T-shirt, white shirt, black shirt, blue denims, some good sneakers and a good watch which I usually do not wear. So, these are my must haves in my wardrobe which I prefer to opt for.

Any message for fans?

I am thankful to everyone who appreciates my work. And for those who are disappointed by my performance, I will work harder for them. I love my fans, and they have been a strong support system to me. Lots of love to them!

