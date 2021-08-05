EXCLUSIVE! I can say that a learning curve has been created working with Vikram Bhatt for Anamika: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shehzad Shaikh aka Naksh

MUMBAI: Shehzad Shaikh plays the role of Naksh in Star Plus’ Yeh RIshta Kya Kehlata Hai and he is known for the same and now, he is exploring himself as an actor on the OTT medium playing a different shade.

While he continues his journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he is shooting for a dynamic webseries titled Anamika by Vikram Bhatt in the lead role starring opposite Sunny Leone. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Shehzad shared, “This is the second web series that I’m working on but have a much more major role as compared to any other of my projects. It truly is an honour to be working with Mr. Vikram Bhatt sir and Sunny Leone the experience has been one in a lifetime and a good start hopefully to many more projects.

I can say that a learning curve has been created and I spend as much time as possible trying to understand and get everything right to the best of my abilities. It is a drastic change from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the character I’m playing is one that is very different from Naksh.

With every project there is a difference in performance that is attached and sir has truly been an inspiration in helping me. I was frozen on the first few days and nervous beyond measure but now feel much more comfortable and look forward to everyday.”

Way to go Shehzad!