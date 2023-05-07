Exclusive! “I cannot be there at India’s Got Talent and be Shiv. So, that is something I am blessed with, I can switch on and switch off”, Arjun Bijlani on managing two shows, his character, and more!

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a name synonymous with great personality, a fine actor and is one of Indian television’s defining personalities.

His filmography is one that is filled with laurels and iconic roles. Ishq Mein Marjawan, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Miley Jab Hum Tum are some of the most successful shows that are to Arjun's credit.

Apart from acting, Arjun is a very dynamic host as well and he will be resuming his hosting duties on India’s Got Talent’s newest seasons.

Arjun is making his comeback in fiction as the leading hero is LSD Studios’s Pyaar ke Pehla Adyaya: Shiv Shakti.

TellyChakkar got in touch to have an exclusive conversation with the handsome star.

When asked about his experience working with Shabbir Ahluwalia, he said, “ Yeah, on Pyaar ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan and it was amazing and the Mahaepsiodes were already on and people got to see a glimpse of our show, and of Shiv’s story and yes, these are two separate shows altogether, but it was a great way to start, because the producer is the same, they are going to come one after the other, Shiv Shakti at 7:30 PM and Radha Mohan at 8:00 PM”.

Apart from being a great actor, he is also an amazing host and will be hosting the upcoming season of India’s Got Talent, and when asked about how he juggles the two and if he can just switch on and switch off, between his acting and his hosting duties, he said, “It happens pretty seamlessly when I am on set, in Shiv’s clothes, reading the script, I am totally into Shiv’s character, and when I am there on India’s Got Talent, or any other show that I am hosting, I am completely there, so it’s important to do that, if you have to manage two shows because I cannot be there at India’s Got Talent and be Shiv. So, that is something I am blessed with, I can switch on and switch off”.

Arjun plays the role of Shiv in the new show, ‘Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti’ airing on Zee TV from 3rd July, 7:30 PM onwards.

