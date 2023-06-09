Exclusive! “I carry this confidence within me that I'll give my best to whatever work I do”, Mrinal Navell aka Kavya Luthra opens up about her prep for the show and more

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shraddha Arya and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand play the lead in the show.

Mrinal Navell plays the role of Kavya Luthra in the show and is being loved and appreciated by the fans for it. She was seen in the show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, playing the role of Palki in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to talk about the show her character and more.

When asked if she felt any hesitation over saying yes, she said, “I'm a very confident person in that sense because I know if I get some project, I just give my best. The character is my responsibility. I carry this confidence within me that I'll give my best to whatever work I do. So there wasn't any hesitation. In fact I was very excited about it because it's such a huge show with a huge fan following.”

When asked about her acting process and how she preps for the role, she said, “I got to know that I will be playing the daughter of the two main leads of the serial, Preeta and Karan. So I had to be someone who has the characteristics of both these people. So I did a little bit of research. Those characters and how the storyline has been runningof this serial. So I saw a few episodes to get a little bit of idea about the characters, the family and the background they're coming from, so that I can fit into their family. Specifically, I need to play as someone who has a rich family and her parents have been in love, even though separated by fate. I had to keep this undertone of sadness in me all the time because my mother is missing from the house. I'm a daughter which everybody's proud of and everybody loves me. So that kind of a character had to be created.”

She further added, “So I did a little bit of dig up about the serial, the episodes, their characters, and how the storyline goes because I wanted to know what kind of experiences these people have had. About my character also like how it should be there. As for my character, I take up people who are going to surround the character and what they have been experiencing, whether it's a TV show or a series or anything. This is all prepared and I try to get familiar with the background. I also do the homework on the story I'm going to step into”.

Mrinal joined the show post the leap and has been a great addition to the amazing cast and crew of the show.

