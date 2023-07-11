Exclusive: I consider myself lucky that I got an opportunity to make my debut with such a popular show: Khushi Misra on shooting for Imlie

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Imlie has been entertaining the audience for a while now.

The show has introduced a third generation in the show with Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy in the leading roles. Khushi Misra plays a pivotal role in Imlie in the character of Noyonika, Agastya’s fiancé. In an exclusive conversation with the actress shared how she ventured into the acting space along with her stint in Imlie. (Also Read: Imlie: OMG! Sonali to reveal Agastya’s big truth to Imlie)

Khushi shared, “I am having a great time shooting for Imlie. What I like most about my character is that she is backward yet modern. She cannot put forth her opinion in front of the society but she stands up for herself in front of her family. If there is one change I would like in my character, it would be her being taking a stand for herself in front of society as well.”

Speaking about her bonding with Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy, she said, “Off-screen we are very good friends and I also think that they make a wonderful on-screen pairing together. Adrija is very sweet and so is Sai. He is very welcoming to anyone new on the set.”

Talking about venturing into the acting space, Khushi averred, “I have done theatre for a year and I always wanted to be an actress. I would consider myself lucky that I got selected for such a popular show for my debut. Generally, actors go through a struggling period but God has been kind. I had given a lot of auditions along with Imlie. The makers happened to see one of the other auditions and I got selected for the part. Sometimes, I get scared as I cannot believe that I am a part of a popular show on a big channel but it is true!” (Also Read: Imlie spoiler alert: Bulbul to land in huge trouble; Imlie turns her knight in shining armour!)

Way to go Khushi!