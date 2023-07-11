Exclusive: I consider myself lucky that I got an opportunity to make my debut with such a popular show: Khushi Misra on shooting for Imlie

Khushi Misra plays a pivotal role in Imlie in the character of Noyonika, Agastya’s fiancé. In an exclusive conversation with the actress shared how she ventured into the acting space along with her stint in Imlie.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 11:57
Khushi Misra

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Imlie has been entertaining the audience for a while now.

The show has introduced a third generation in the show with Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy in the leading roles. Khushi Misra plays a pivotal role in Imlie in the character of Noyonika, Agastya’s fiancé. In an exclusive conversation with the actress shared how she ventured into the acting space along with her stint in Imlie. (Also Read: Imlie: OMG! Sonali to reveal Agastya’s big truth to Imlie)

Khushi shared, “I am having a great time shooting for Imlie. What I like most about my character is that she is backward yet modern. She cannot put forth her opinion in front of the society but she stands up for herself in front of her family. If there is one change I would like in my character, it would be her being taking a stand for herself in front of society as well.”

Speaking about her bonding with Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy, she said, “Off-screen we are very good friends and I also think that they make a wonderful on-screen pairing together. Adrija is very sweet and so is Sai. He is very welcoming to anyone new on the set.”

Talking about venturing into the acting space, Khushi averred, “I have done theatre for a year and I always wanted to be an actress. I would consider myself lucky that I got selected for such a popular show for my debut. Generally, actors go through a struggling period but God has been kind. I had given a lot of auditions along with Imlie. The makers happened to see one of the other auditions and I got selected for the part. Sometimes, I get scared as I cannot believe that I am a part of a popular show on a big channel but it is true!” (Also Read: Imlie spoiler alert: Bulbul to land in huge trouble; Imlie turns her knight in shining armour!)

Way to go Khushi!

Star Plus Imlie Khushi Misra Sai Ketan Rao Adrija Roy Instagranm TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 11:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Manno has helped me bring back my bubbly nature and vibrant personality: Pooja Dixit on her experience shooting for Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie stars Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy in the leading roles. The show has been extremely popular and now, as...
Hotness Alert! Aditi Pohankar is here to set the bar of hotness really high, check it out
MUMBAI: Aditi Pohankar has made a strong mark with her performances, especially in the OTT space. The actress was a...
Imlie: OMG! Imlie’s life in danger as goons follow her, Tries best to escape from them
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap we now...
Exclusive: I consider myself lucky that I got an opportunity to make my debut with such a popular show: Khushi Misra on shooting for Imlie
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Imlie has been entertaining the audience for a while now.The show has introduced a third...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha determine to prove her innocence
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Exclusive: Priyanshi Raghuwanshi roped in for Sony SAB’s Aangan - Aapno Kaa!
MUMBAngan Aapno Kaa, Mahesh Thakur, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Priyanshi Raghuwanshi, Dharam Yodha Garud, Aangan - Aapno Kaa...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra
Wow! Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming movie Yodha looks promising, check the poster and release date inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pooja Dixit
Exclusive! Manno has helped me bring back my bubbly nature and vibrant personality: Pooja Dixit on her experience shooting for Imlie
Priyanshi Raghuwanshi
Exclusive: Priyanshi Raghuwanshi roped in for Sony SAB’s Aangan - Aapno Kaa!
Disha Parmar
Incredible! Disha Parmar returns to work within two months of welcoming her baby girl: Shares excitement 'First day back to work'
Anu
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 : Exclusive! Judge Anu Malik reveals how they chose contestants to record for original songs and opened up about the experience on recording those with them
Sonia
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Sonia Bansal talks about how she got the offer for the show and reveals if she regrets doing it
Narendra
Woah! Narendra Modi spreads the message of 'Vocal For Local' in the Anupamaa way, take a look