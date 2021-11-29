EXCLUSIVE! 'I devoured over kebabs and the special kulhad chai' - Manan Joshi gets CANDID about shooting in Lucknow for Star Plus' Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

MUMBAI: Star Plus has come up with some amazing shows over the years and has been entertaining us with a variety of content. After Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie, the channel is now gearing up for a new show under the banner of Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Star again. The show is titled Kabhi Kabhie Itefaque Se.

Check out what Manan Joshi who will be seen in the lead role has to share about their Lucknow schedule for the show.

What did you like the most about Lucknow?

Honestly, the city being cold at night was my most favourite part about Lucknow. But in all seriousness, I loved the welcoming vibe of the city. The architecture is also something I highly admire. I loved how it was all made and how it has survived the test of time. And last but not the least; the food, the people, their wide roads of course.

What food items you savored during your Lucknow visit?

I was actually on a strict diet but I definitely helped myself to a lot of vegetarian kebabs and the special kulhad chai.

One thing about Lucknow you loved the most?

The one thing about Lucknow that I loved the most is that it gave us a lovely concept for our show. It is like a lovely gift from the city to us. Apart from that, my delightful experiences in the city are what I loved the most about it.

Did you manage to do shopping post shoot hours in Lucknow?

Like I mentioned in a previous question before, having an off on the last day of the shoot, I got the chance to shop a bit. We were shooting for extremely long hours so I caught on my sleep that evening and then went shopping post that.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.