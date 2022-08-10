Exclusive! “I did get a few offers but things did not work out”, Sai Ketan Rao talks about returning to TV after a year with Chashni, audience reaction to the promo and more

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Sai Ketan Rao is one of the most popular actors on television currently. Before making his grand debut on television the dapper has been an active part of the Tollywood industry.

The actor is all set to return to TV with a new role as Raunak Reddy in Sandiip Sickand and SOL productions’s show Chashni starring Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his new show, collaborating with Sandiip again and more.

The promo was released a couple of days ago, what has the audience reaction been like to the promo?

The first reaction to the promo has been very dramatic, and they seem excited. I don’t know how to explain it, but it has been dramatic. So, let’s see what their response is to the episodes

We will have to wait to see how fans perceive it. I am just waiting for the show to launch and the episodes to drop as soon as possible. I am holding on till the month of March, because that’s when the show starts.



How has it been collaborating with Sandiip Sickand and SOL productions again, is there a sense of comfort?

It is the second time and its feels like we are in the game. There is a sense of comfort and there is always space for improvisations. It depends really on the role. There is a comfort, but we have to go back and forth to get in the depth of the character and it depends on the situation. But I am definitely happy to be working with them.

As an actor, if you have had a role that becomes very popular, does it make it easier or more difficult, choosing any other role after that, and did that come into play because you did not do a project for a year?

The reason why did not do any project for a year because things did not work out even though I got many offers. I got really busy focusing on my family business and I produced a music video as well, which actually took a toll, and to make that music video, it actually took 2-3 months, starting from the pre-production to the location, to the casting and then the crew and lot of things are happening in the music video. It is not a simple music video, we shot it on a big scale, and just to get that from A to Z, it took up a lot of my time. After the music video, Sandiip Sir approached me in the month of August, and he explained the story to me in a such a way that it seemed like it was centered around me. But of course, there have been changes and we want to see how it works out. I always had a faith in Sandiip sir, because I started with him with a very big show like Mehendi, and I said yes. But I had to wait a lot before. The show actually went on the floors and a lot of things were changing, like the location and casting. We started shooting around last December and now, it is finally going on the floors.

Chashni stars Sai Ketan Rao, Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh in lead roles. The promo depicts the tale of two sisters who go through an emotional rollercoaster. Amandeep Sidhu essays the role of Roshni, is a fire fighter in the show, where as Chandni is a rebel. One incident alters the whole world of their equation and relationship.

