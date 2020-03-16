Exclusive! “I didn’t audition for the role in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, I was working in another show and that’s when the production house thought I could play the role of Shikhar Mehra and then I was on board handling both the shows” – Rohit Bakshi

 TellyChakkar got in touch with Rohit Bakshi who essayed the role of Shikhar Mehra and asked him about how he had bagged the show and what memories he still carries from the show!

rohit

MUMBAI: Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was a serial that changed the face of Indian television. It began in the year 2000 and became a cult show. People still remember the series and the homely characters.

Parvati and Om had become a part of viewers’ families. The two had become a household name.

This was the first serial that led ro the advent of the era of 'saas-bahu' serials. It gave rise to many more such shows, thus changing the game.

 The actors, including Anup Soni, Ali Asgar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Tina Parekh, Mita Vashisht, Manish Goel, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Chetan Hansraj, etc also became household names.

There is good news for all the fans as the show will have a re-run on television the way Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is having currently.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rohit Bakshi who essayed the role of Shikhar Mehra and asked him about how he had bagged the show and what memories he has from the show.

The show is all set to go on air from the 3rd of August and air from Monday – Sunday at 3: 30 pm.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rohit Bakshi and asked him about how he had bagged the show and what memories he has from the show.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is returning to television after about 14 years. How are you feeling?

The feeling is good and positive and I just got to know that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is also going on air and to have both your old show having a re-run the feeling is fantastic.

What are the memories you have from the show?

I remember joining the show in between since it was an ongoing show and my character was a negative role and I had to work with Mohnish Bahl as he was playing my dad on the show and I had a great experience working on the show. The best thing was that I got to play a negative role and I enjoy doing it as an actor it's very challenging.  Later on, I also got to work with Sakshi who is so a sweet girl and we used to hang out a lot.

Do you remember how you bagged the show?

I didn’t do any audition, I remember the first show I did with Balaji Telefilms was Kutumb and then I went to do Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and then from there, I got the offer of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and then I was managing both the shows those days it worked like that.

 Well, these days Rohit is seen in Television’s number one serial  Anupamaa and the fans would get to see him again in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

 Don't forget to tell us how excited you'll are with the re-run of the show!

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video