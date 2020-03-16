Exclusive! “I didn’t audition for the role in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, I was working in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and that’s when the production house thought I could play the role of Shikhar Mehra and then I was on board handling both the shows” –

Recently we came across a video of Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha wherein she is seen singing a beautiful song. She shared the video on her social media and captioned it, “Here comes the naagingale…Oopppsss I mean the nightingale.”

MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grabbed eyeballs during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are still in the limelight, courtesy of their adorable relationship. Since the time of Bigg Boss 15, people always tag them as Tejran and see them as one of the cutest couples in the telly town. They fell in love inside the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. Karan and Tejasswi, currently the most loved couple in the television industry, are often seen sharing adorable photos and videos on their social media handles.

Also read: Kya Baat Hain! Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s DREAMY WEDDING LOOK will surely melt your heart

The couple has left no stone unturned to show their love in front of the public. She is many times called bhabhi (sister-in-law) and he too is addressed as Jiju (brother-in-law). People are eagerly waiting to see their wedding.

Since Bigg Boss 15, the duo is addressed by their ship name #TejRan.

Recently we came across a video of Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha wherein she is seen singing a beautiful song. She shared the video on her social media and captioned it, “Here comes the naagingale…Oopppsss I mean the nightingale.”

Have a look!

 

Also read: Kya Baat Hain! Tejasswi Prakash REACTS to her dream wedding with Karan Kundrra, makes this BIG statement

Well, Karan gave his amazing reactions to the video. He commented: “Aaaah was waiting for you to post this”.

See this screenshot below!

Well, what is your take on Teja’s video?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay gripped with tellychakkar.com

Latest Video