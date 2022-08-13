Exclusive! “I didn’t have a crush on any of my teachers as I hated to study” - Bhanu Uday of Crash Course

MUMBAI:Crash Course is a web series starring Anu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Pranay Pachauri, Bidita Bag, and Udit Arora in lead roles.

The series is about two warring coaching institutes and the consequences of their rivalry on the students who come there to study. A journey of friendship, first love, heartbreak, peer pressure, and the loss of innocence of youth.

The series premiered on the 5th of August on Amazon Prime.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Bhanu Uday, who essays the character of Shashank Batra, and asked him if he ever had a crush on any of his teachers and what he has learnt from his role in the series.

Since the show is about college and classes, tell us did you have a crush on your teacher when you were young?

No, I didn’t have a crush on any of my teachers as I hated to study and I took it as my enemy, to be honest, I don’t have any memories from my school since I didn’t want to study.

What have you learnt from your role?

When I read the script I kind of came to know what the role was all about. I understood how the young minds work, as it has its own pressure. Sometimes, it feels like tragic when we see how the education system works. The institutes are winning over ambition. It feels like the education is collapsing is what I have learnt while playing this character.

What is your upcoming project? Can you throw some light on it?

See no actor will tell that there are no projects in the limelight as it’s a very shallow thing to say. I have a project in the pipeline but we are not able to talk about it since actors are under contract business. But sometimes it’s a tricky question.



Well, the audience is loving Bhanu in the upcoming series as a new character as Shashank Batra.



