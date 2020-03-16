EXCLUSIVE! 'I didn't have a daily soap to do so I agreed' Rubina Dilaik on agreeing for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, advice from Abhinav Shukla and more

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear. Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then later on ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted stunts. The makers are coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show.

In an exclusive conversation with Rubina Dilaik, we asked her about her preparations, her reason to agree to the show and more. Check out what she had to reveal:

Are you doing any preparations for the show?

I am so prepared that I have spent all my time glam up today, as I know in Cape Town I shall be busy with the tasks and there wouldn't be any time to prep up there.

What was your reason to agree to Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Now that I don't have any daily soap so I decided to take up Khatron Ke Khiladi. All these years they have been very kind enough to ask and this time that they asked I had no reason to deny it.

Did Abhinav share any tips or mantras with you from his experience?

Well, he didn't give me any advice. He gave me a logical explanation that we have our own fears and experiences and they are quite different from each other. We might excel in different stunts, there is no strategy behind doing stunts, it is all instinctive.

