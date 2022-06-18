Exclusive! "I do not shop much because I have lots of clothes and my mom also scolds me too if I overdo it": Sneha Jain on her fashion regime

We got in touch with the gorgeous Sneha Jain aka Gehna, who revealed the fashion mantras that she follows to look fab.

Sneha Jain

MUMBAI : Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha Jain as Gehna and Gautam Vij as Surya Seth in the lead roles. It has managed to grab audience attention since its launch and is doing well on the TRP charts.

Tell us about the five fashion must-haves in your wardrobe.

I am very much fond of clothes, so the five things are less I get bored from the clothes, so since sometimes I am a very tomboy type and sometimes I am a very elegant girl, therefore, I would have a black slit dress, denim, funky track joggers, crop top, and cap, and blazer.

What are your shopping preferences?

It depends, if I am on an off, I go around in the mall, I am not that inclined towards online shopping, but nowadays I do not shop much because I have lots of clothes and my mom also scolds me too if I overdo it. But yes when I was in college I used to shop a lot from the streets, but now I prefer mall shopping.

Any favourite brands which you always prefer?

My most favourite brands are Mango, Zara, H&M, and Vero Moda which I always love to wear.

Good Luck, Sneha!

About Author

