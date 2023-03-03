Exclusive! “I don’t believe in stereotyping, and I have gotten offers of playing the positive roles of brothers or friends, but I never found anything new that I could learn or explore”, Yogendra Vikram Singh talks about joining Meet, his character and m

MUMBAI :Yogendra Vikram Singh who is one of the most popular and admired actors in the entertainment industry, he has been a part of films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl, Baabarr, NH10, Mirza Juuliet, Trapped and Saand Ki Aankh among others.

Apart from films, he has also worked in television shows like Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki. He is a complete fitness and fashion freak. Yogendra keeps trying his hand on different types of outfits and posts them on social media. Moreover, he has also been part of many ad commercials.

Yogendra was last seen in the popular Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Samrat. He really spread his magic on the screen so well that even after exiting the show, people still want to see more of his character.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his entry in the show Meet, his character and more.

Fans are delighted that they get to see you in a new avatar and a new role. What has the experience been like till now on Meet?

The show has been on-air for a bit now and people enjoy watching the show, they are showing a lot of of love to it. My journey earlier with Samrat in Ghum Hai Kisikey pyaar Mein was very positive, he was no nonsense kinda guy, so when I was offered the role of Mahendra, I thought the role has tremendous potential for me to try something new as an actor. Till now, the eperience is that Mahendra is kind of the spoilt brat of the house, and it is an out and out negative character. And the show was already pretty popular when certain new characters like mine entered the show, and people have continued to show us that love, the family is ver nice, the people are very professional and everybody knows that Shashi Sumeet is a great production house to work with. I am grateful to be working with them and things are going pretty smoothly and as an actor the effort is ongoing to see how much I can work with the character of Mahendra and how to enhance it and bring in my own nuances.

As, you said that Samrat was a truly positive character and now that we are seeing you in an negative role right after, was that a conscious choice to not get stereotyped as the nice guy?

I don’t believe in stereotyping, and I have gotten offers of playing the positive roles of brothers or friends, but I never found anything new that I could learn or explore, and when I i was offered the character of Mahendra, his charctrertics and that he belongs from Harayana, so I thought to myself that this is giving me an opportunity to do something different and have fun with it, so deefintely it was a conscious choice. Because I feel good as an actor when I play a role well, and the audience can easily tell and connect with your characters if you play them well, and if the audiences would’nt connect then there would be no heroes or villains, if there were no positive or negative characters then where would the drama come from. And If I only look at positive characters then that would create a sense of monotony in my as an actor and that is something I don’t want.

Fans have been a big part of your journey, what would you like to say to them?

I always say to the fans whenever I get a chance to interact with them that, I am so grateful and I am so happy, and I know the love they show me and how much it means to me. It matters so much to me as an artist and it because of them that we exist, there love and support is what keeps us going and all of us wait for that one opportunity where we get to do something for them, and do a role that they would appreciate, and love us or. I just hope that they show the same love to Mahendra and Meet as much as they have shown to Samrat, and I promise to continue to work hard to entertain you.

Yogendra Vikram Singh plays the role of Mahendra Sangwan on Meet badlegi Duniya ki Reet on Zee TV.

