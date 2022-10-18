Exclusive! "I don’t care what the people are saying as I am in the news and until I make headlines, it's fine and selecting the song is not in my hands" - Amruta Khanvilkar

MUMBAI: Amruta Khanvilkar is a well-known personality in the world of entertainment. She has been part of many television, Bollywood and Marathi movies.

The actress has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Amruta had also won the reality show Nach Baliye Season 7 with her husband Himmanshoo A. Malhotra. She was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10.

These days the actress is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where she is showcasing her dancing skills.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! I would love to play dark or domestic characters: Amruta Khanvilkar

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her views on the show being biased towards her and how she felt when she received the token of appreciation from Madhuri Dixit.

How did it feel to be the first contestant to receive the Rs. 101 as a token of appreciation from Madhuri Dixit?

It was a very emotional moment for me to especially receive it from my idol, from whom I have learnt how to dance and give expressions. It’s a huge thing! Not everyone gets the chance to dance in front of their idol and I am getting that chance again and again and I am the happiest person right now.

What do you have to say about people calling the show biased since they feel that the judges are partial to you as you only perform on Madhuri Dixit songs?

To be honest, for 4 weeks I have been getting full 30 marks and as to why I am dancing to Madhuri Dixit songs now is not in my hand, as I don’t choose the songs. We are given a theme like Bollywood, myths, etc. and we need to follow it. Like during the myth roundm I wouldn’t be able to dance to Madhuri songs as we need to follow the theme and I have only performed on two songs of the actress until now!

And as far as the trollers saying the judges are biased towards me, I really don’t care! As until I am in the news it's fine. Because of them I am making headlines and if I wasn’t in the news then that would have been a problem.

Do you watch Bigg Boss and if yes, whom do you support?

No, I don’t watch Bigg Boss as I don’t get the time as from interviews I go directly for my rehearsals and then back home so I am packed with work. But I have heard that Abdu is very popular and is loved by the audience.

Well, there is no doubt that Amruta is doing exceptionally well on the show and the fans are loving her performance.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Wow! When Amruta Khanvilkar won our hearts with her jaw-dropping pictures)