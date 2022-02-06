Exclusive! I don’t have any scenes with Renuka Shahane, but I was awe of her and used to notice her she shoots: Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena will be soon bd seen in an upcoming short movie titled “First Second Chance,” and TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her character and about her experience working with Renuka Shahane.
MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a well-known personality in the world of television and has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her stint in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, where she essayed the role of Gopi Bahu. The actress became a household name.

After that, she took part in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Half-way, she got injured. She was back in Bigg Boss 14 and 15, where she showed her true personality.

Now, the actress will be seen in the short movie First Second Chance that will be streaming on Hotstar.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her character and about her experience working with Renuka Shahane.

When you were given the brief about your character, what was your first thought about it?

When I heard the brief for my character, I loved the story. The fact that Renuka Shahane was also a part of the show added value. The way they have shaped every character is so beautiful, and each role stands out from the other.

The plot is very touching. It is about children leavinf their parents at old-age homes. People and society tell you that your life is over, but then, you have a new beginning. That is a beautiful feeling.

What was the reaction of your family when they came to know you had signed the movie? How close are you to your family?

Everyone knows that I am very close to my mom and my family. Sometimes, my brother and I fight about whom mom will live with, and at times, she gets fed up. She is my world and I can’t imagine my life without her.

When she saw the trailer, she loved it. She shared the video with all our relatives and friends and urged everyone to watch it.

Which is the one scene that fans would connect with? 

My fans have seen me in both real and in my reel form, and they know about my mood swings. They have accepted me in that way. There is a scene in the movie where I am eating jalebi and enjoying that moment. I am sure fans would love that scene.

How was your experience of working with Renuka Shahane?

I didn't have many scenes with her, but I was awe of her whenever she used to be on the sets of the show. I used to admire her and notice her how she shoots for the scene. She is so sweet and so down to earth. We used to sit together and talk for hours. I am just honoured to be part of a show with her.

Well, fans are excited to see Devoleena Bhattacharjee in a different role.

