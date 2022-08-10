Exclusive! “I don’t know what I have done to deserve this much love”, Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi from Saavi ki Savari talks about her role and fans' reaction to it

MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to audience's attention. It symbolizes women empowerment as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi rides an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

The show is being loved and cherished a lot by fans and they couldn’t be happier with the show’s progress. The show is also gaining popularity, day by day.

She made her acting debut in the movie Taj Mahal 2. She made her TV debut with the show Savi Ki Savaari.

She is quite active on social media and often takes to it to share sneak peeks of her personal and professional life with her fans.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her journey and when asked about the reactions of the fans to the show and her character she, said “ Fans have shown a lot of love and I always say that I am extremely grateful for that. I don’t know what I have done to deserve this much love. Every day that I wake up, there is a new edit, somewhere or other people are talking about the show and when they meet us, they have tears in their eyes. They get so touched by the characters that we play and I think that’s what we, as actors are working for, to get that sort of reaction and connection. The character becomes so real for them that they feel like Saavi is a real person, and they feel like we are their friends. They have a personal connection with us, and to get that opportunity is a privilege. I hope I continue to do that and I will try my best to do even better. They are so forgiving and so loving that I am just grateful and always learning”.

And in a previous conversation when asked about What kind of roles she would like to explore further in future, she said “I would like to explore any kind of roles that challenge me, give me sort of a variety, and put me on the edge. I want to feel pressured and be given a chance to be a little bit more out there. I have played the role of Saavi and doing that was also a bit of a task. Since we have been doing them for some time now, and there are some difficult scenes, but we have pretty much adapted and gotten into the skin of the character. This is because you are doing it every day. But yes, I would like to do something different like a negative or some edgy character, something performance-oriented or something cynical. I am sure there are many many roles out there that are waiting to be explored, waiting to be done by me and I am very much looking forward towards challenging things. Once you do it well, the excitement, the adrenaline rush and everything makes you feel so excited and that’s where I get my kick from”.

